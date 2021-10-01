Saturday's College Football Preview Capsules

Lenoir-Rhyne at UVa-Wise
Game time: 2 p.m.
Where: Carl Smith Stadium (Wise, Va.)
Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: Lenoir-Rhyne (2-1) beat Mars Hill, 31-16, last Saturday; UVa-Wise (2-2) beat Carson-Newman, 33-7 last Saturday
What to watch for: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise face a ranked team for the second time in three weeks. The Highland Cavaliers lost to East Tennessee State, ranked 15th in the FCS coaches poll, on Sept. 11 and welcome the 16th-ranked NCAA Division II squad in the country for homecoming this afternoon. … The reigning South Atlantic Conference offensive player of the week will go against the most recent SAC defensive player of the week honoree. UVa-Wise running back Jaevon Gillespie (Greeneville) rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s triumph over Carson-Newman, while senior defensive tackle Dan Louba of Lenoir-Rhyne had four sacks and recovered a fumble in a manhandling of Mars Hill. … UVa-Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine has thrown 10 touchdown passes already, while 18 different receivers have caught passes for the Cavs. The defensive secondary has snagged seven interceptions. … Lenoir-Rhyne has won 30 of its last 35 games, is averaging 33.4 points per game and is piling up 444.7 yards per contest. The offensive line has allowed just two sacks.
Wofford at East Tennessee State
Game time: 3:30 p.m.
Where: William B. Greene Stadium (Johnson City, Tenn.)
Radio: WXSM 640 AM / 104.9 FM
Coming in: Wofford (1-2, 0-1) lost to VMI 31-23 last Saturday; ETSU (4-0) def. Samford 55-48, OT, last Saturday
What to watch for: ETSU, which is ranked 13th and 14th in the two FCS national polls, will seek its first 5-0 start since 1999. … Wofford has won nine straight against ETSU, including all four since the Bucs returned to the gridiron in 2015. They didn’t play as scheduled in the spring due to COVID protocols with the Terriers. … Twenty of ETSU’s 23 Southern Conference games since 2018 have been decided by eights point or less. The Bucs are 12-8 in those games. Two of the other three were losses to Wofford. … ETSU is second in the league in scoring average (40.2) and points allowed (17.8). … ETSU’s Quay Holmes paces all FCS clubs with 536 yards on the ground, 47 more yards than his nearest competitor, and 224 more than the second place rusher in the SoCon. … Holmes (136.7) and Jacob Saylors (136.5) are ranked 14th and 15th among FCS schools in all-purpose yards per game. … ETSU is 16-7 at William B. Greene Stadium since it opened in 2016. … ETSU will induct its Hall of Fame Class of 2020 this weekend, which includes Garrett Willis (golf), Keith Nolan (golf), Laura Jansone (women’s golf), Siarre Evans (women’s basketball), Paul Hoilman (baseball), Tara Byrne (women’s tennis), John Duus (rifle) and Dave Mullins (men’s tennis coach/athletic director). Johnny Russaw (football) and Tommy Woods (basketball) will be the ETSU’s first Trailblazer Award winners.