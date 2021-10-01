Saturday's College Football Preview Capsules

What to watch for: ETSU, which is ranked 13th and 14th in the two FCS national polls, will seek its first 5-0 start since 1999. … Wofford has won nine straight against ETSU, including all four since the Bucs returned to the gridiron in 2015. They didn’t play as scheduled in the spring due to COVID protocols with the Terriers. … Twenty of ETSU’s 23 Southern Conference games since 2018 have been decided by eights point or less. The Bucs are 12-8 in those games. Two of the other three were losses to Wofford. … ETSU is second in the league in scoring average (40.2) and points allowed (17.8). … ETSU’s Quay Holmes paces all FCS clubs with 536 yards on the ground, 47 more yards than his nearest competitor, and 224 more than the second place rusher in the SoCon. … Holmes (136.7) and Jacob Saylors (136.5) are ranked 14th and 15th among FCS schools in all-purpose yards per game. … ETSU is 16-7 at William B. Greene Stadium since it opened in 2016. … ETSU will induct its Hall of Fame Class of 2020 this weekend, which includes Garrett Willis (golf), Keith Nolan (golf), Laura Jansone (women’s golf), Siarre Evans (women’s basketball), Paul Hoilman (baseball), Tara Byrne (women’s tennis), John Duus (rifle) and Dave Mullins (men’s tennis coach/athletic director). Johnny Russaw (football) and Tommy Woods (basketball) will be the ETSU’s first Trailblazer Award winners.