Saturday's College Football Preview Capsules

What to watch for: The No. 15 Buccaneers, who are 3-0 for the first time since 1999, open Southern Conference play against the Chris Hatcher-coached Bulldogs, who are 6-2 against ETSU, and 3-2 since 2016, having a three-game win streak against the Bucs snapped during a 24-17 loss during the spring season in Johnson City…ETSU scored 10 fourth quarter points to defeat the Bulldogs, with Quay Holmes rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns…Samford is led by SoCon preseason offensive player of the year Liam Welch, who has thrown for 939 yards – sixth among all Football Championship Series schools - six touchdowns and has six interceptions…ETSU has forced six turnovers, four picks and two fumble recoveries…The Bulldogs have scored 52 (Tennessee Tech) and 42 (Western Carolina) points in wins, and 27 in a loss to Tennessee-Martin. ETSU has allowed just 23 points in three games, ranking fifth among FCS programs in points allowed (7.67)…ETSU has surrendered just 63.7 yards per game on the ground…Holmes leads all FCS schools with 368 rushing yards…Samford’s Nathan East leads the SoCon with 29 tackles…Samford will dedicate the Seibert Stadium field to legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden, who died last month at age 91. Bowden played at Samford from 1949-51, and served as an assistant (1954-55) and head coach (1959-62) for the Bulldogs, eventually moving on to win 377 games and two national championships at Florida State…ETSU returns to Greene Stadium the next two weeks to face SoCon foes Wofford and The Citadel.