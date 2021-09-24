Saturday's College Football Preview Capsules

Carson-Newman at UVa-Wise
Game time: Noon
Where: Carl Smith Stadium (Wise, Va.)
Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: Carson-Newman (0-2) lost 25-3 to Wingate last Saturday; UVa-Wise (1-2) lost 44-9 last Saturday at Mars Hill
What to watch for: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has lost two in a row and took a step back last week in a 35-point loss at Mars Hill. The Highland Cavaliers were flagged for 119 yards worth of penalties, quarterback Lendon Redwine was sacked six times and the defense allowed six plays that covered 20 yards or more. … Not much has gone right for Carson-Newman either. The Eagles were ranked 24th in the American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division II preseason poll, but the Eagles have totaled just 10 points in losing their first two games and are only managing 107 rushing yards per game. … Former John Battle High School standout Caleb Goins is having a solid season for C-N. The linebacker ranks fourth on the team with seven tackles. Two of those stops have gone for loss and Goins has also recovered a fumble. … Redwine, a former Dobyns-Bennett High School star, leads the South Atlantic Conference with 747 passing yards and nine touchdowns. The rushing game hasn’t got on track for the Cavs, averaging only 59.3 yards on the ground per contest. … Carson-Newman eked out a 44-39 quadruple-overtime victory over UVa-Wise during the truncated spring 2021 season. … This is the first of three consecutive home games for UVa-Wise.
Bridgewater at Emory & Henry
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Fred Selfe Stadium (Emory, Va.)
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: Bridgewater College (2-1) lost 31-13 to Randolph-Macon; E&H (2-1) defeated the Apprentice School 63-7
What to watch for: This was a spirted rivalry in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference before E&H opted for NCAA Division II status. Except for the second half meltdown against Bluefield two weeks ago, E&H has performed well in most areas. The Wasps are generating 48 points, with 246 yards rushing and 228 passing per game. On defense, E&H allows an average of just 67 yards rushing. The one area of concern, especially against pass-happy Bridgewater, is a secondary that is giving up 224 yards per game. Kyle Short of E&H has passed for 645 yards and eight scores, Devontae Jordan has rushed for 472 yards and seven scores, and linebacker Brent Butler has a team-high 24 tackles. Former Virginia High standout Sean Watkins continues to start at left tackle. … Bridgewater was picked to finish third in the ODAC behind first-year coach Scott Lemn. After opening the season with comfortable wins over Gettysburg and Southern Virginia, the Eagles were held to 21 yards rushing last week against defending ODAC champion and 2021 favorite Randolph-Macon. BC averages 26 points along with an ODAC-best 244 yards passing behind 6-1 redshirt senior quarterback Matt Lawton from Chester, Virginia. Other players to watch include versatile 6-foot-4 receiver Chad Jones (Haymarket, Va.), linebacker Nazeer Jordan (Richmond) and 5-7 running back Demetreus Jalepes from Martinsburg, West Virginia.
East Tennessee State at Samford
Game time: 3 p.m.
Where: Seibert Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.
Radio: WXSM 640 AM / WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: ETSU (3-0), def. Delaware State 38-6; Samford (2-1), def. Western Carolina 42-37.
What to watch for: The No. 15 Buccaneers, who are 3-0 for the first time since 1999, open Southern Conference play against the Chris Hatcher-coached Bulldogs, who are 6-2 against ETSU, and 3-2 since 2016, having a three-game win streak against the Bucs snapped during a 24-17 loss during the spring season in Johnson City…ETSU scored 10 fourth quarter points to defeat the Bulldogs, with Quay Holmes rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns…Samford is led by SoCon preseason offensive player of the year Liam Welch, who has thrown for 939 yards – sixth among all Football Championship Series schools - six touchdowns and has six interceptions…ETSU has forced six turnovers, four picks and two fumble recoveries…The Bulldogs have scored 52 (Tennessee Tech) and 42 (Western Carolina) points in wins, and 27 in a loss to Tennessee-Martin. ETSU has allowed just 23 points in three games, ranking fifth among FCS programs in points allowed (7.67)…ETSU has surrendered just 63.7 yards per game on the ground…Holmes leads all FCS schools with 368 rushing yards…Samford’s Nathan East leads the SoCon with 29 tackles…Samford will dedicate the Seibert Stadium field to legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden, who died last month at age 91. Bowden played at Samford from 1949-51, and served as an assistant (1954-55) and head coach (1959-62) for the Bulldogs, eventually moving on to win 377 games and two national championships at Florida State…ETSU returns to Greene Stadium the next two weeks to face SoCon foes Wofford and The Citadel.