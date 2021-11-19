Saturday's College Football Preview Capsules

What to watch for: The Southern Conference championship will go to the winner of this one, in addition to an automatic berth into the FCS playoffs that begin next weekend…ETSU has been part of the Southern Conference since 1969 - minus 2004-14 when the program was disbanded – and the Bucs have won just one league title, sharing it with two other teams in 2018…Mercer has not won the SoCon crown and has never played in the FCS postseason…These clubs have met six times, winning three apiece. Mercer won 21-13 in the spring, with the winning score being a fumble returned for a touchdown…ETSU is ranked 8th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, and 10th in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25. Mercer is 21st and 23rd, respectively… …Jacob Saylors (932) needs 68 yards to join Quay Holmes (1,299) as the first SoCon teammates to rush for more than 1,000 yards since 2015, and just the 12th in league history…Mercer was able to slow Chattanooga’s offense last week, holding them to 99.5 yards below its season average in total offense and 94.1 yards below its season rushing average…Holmes (212) and Saylors (266) both eclipsed the 200-yard mark last week…Donovan Manuel, who has won the last two SoCon defensive player of the week honors, is third in the SoCon with 9.7 tackles per game…ETSU is looking to qualify for the FCS playoffs for the third time. The Bucs split a pair of games in 1996, and then lost its lone contest in 2018…ETSU hopes to set a Greene Stadium attendance record in this one, which would be the third time that has occurred this season…The school presidents have gotten involved with a friendly wager. If Mercer wins, ETSU president Dr. Brian Noland will send Tennessee barbecue to Mercer president William D. Underwood. If the Bucs win, Noland will receive Georgia peaches from Underwood.