Saturday's College Football Preview Capsules

What to watch for: ETSU, ranked 12th and 13th in the two FCS national polls, will be looking for its first 6-0 start in 52 years…Chattanooga, who ETSU plays next week, is the only other Southern Conference team ranked by either poll…VMI dropped out after last week’s 35-24 loss to The Citadel…Jaylan Adams, a redshirt sophomore from Science Hill, ran for 188 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, and also completed just two passes, but those went for 114 yards, including an 80-yard score just 2:58 into the game…Running back Logan Billings added 112 yards and two scores…Slowing down the Bulldogs’ triple-option attack is a must for the Bucs. “You aren’t going to be able to contain their ground game. You have to limit the best you can,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said… Brent Thompson is in his fifth season as head coach at The Citadel, posting a mark of 28-22…ETSU is 2-3 since against the Bulldogs since the program was revived, but the Bucs have won two of the last three….ETSU is third in the SoCon in scoring offense (42.2) and first in scoring defense (18.8). The Citadel is fourth in offense (28.8), but sixth in defense (31.8)…ETSU would, no doubt, love to break the Greene Stadium attendance record of 10,153 set last week against Wofford.