Saturday's College Football Preview Capsules

Newberry at UVa-Wise
Game time: Noon
Where: Carl Smith Stadium (Wise, Va.)
Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: Newberry (3-2) lost to Mars Hill, 28-22, in OT last Saturday; UVa-Wise (3-2) beat Lenoir-Rhyne, 35-28, last Saturday.
What to watch for: Will the University of Virginia’s College at Wise build on that win over 16th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne last week or are the Highland Cavaliers going to have a letdown? … The South Atlantic Conference has been very competitive thus far with Wingate (4-0, 2-0) the only team with an unbeaten league record. The Bulldogs are ranked eighth nationally and visit UVa-Wise on Oct. 23. … UVa-Wise’s defense has forced 13 turnovers and the unit is averaging 4.8 sacks per game. Markel Dailey leads all of NCAA Division II with five interceptions. … The matchup between Dailey and Newberry wide receiver Bryson Woodruff (33 receptions, 439 yards, four touchdowns) will be fun to watch. … Mason Polier (Union) has compiled 13 tackles for UVa-Wise, while Drew Vermillion (Gate City) has averaged 40.7 yards on 25 punts. … Newberry safety Deonte Geddis is a transfer from Emory & Henry College, while sophomore defensive end Juwan Moye of the Wolves began his collegiate career at the University of Virginia.
Emory & Henry at Randolph-Macon
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Day Field (Ashland, Va.)
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM (Emory, Va.)
Coming in: E&H (3-1) defeated Bridgewater 38-17 on Sept. 25; Randolph-Macon (4-1) won 44-21 last week at Ferrum
What to watch for: The last meeting between these teams on April 3 in Ashland culminated with a nightmare for E&H. With the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title on the line, R-MC took a 13-10 overtime victory when quarterback Presley Egbers scored on a 13-yard run after grabbing a fumble out of the air. … Balance remains the word for R-MC, which is favored to win another ODAC crown. The Yellow Jackets average 38 points, with 230 yards rushing and 212 passing. Egbers has passed for 630 yards with a completion rate of 66%, while senior Justin DeLeon has added 452 yards rushing. After opening the season with three wins, the Yellow Jackets dropped a 25-24 decision against ODAC rival Washington & Lee on Sept. 25. … E&H rushed for 332 yards in the Bridgewater win, as senior running back Devontae Jordan continued to impress. E&H averages 45.5 points, with 267 yards rushing and 215 passing. The defense allows an average of just 66 yards on the ground. Senior linebackers Brent Butler (Roanoke) and Ivan Phillips (Kingsport) top the team in tackles, while junior Cameron Jones (Jacksonville, N.C.) has converted 3 of 4 field goal attempts. …E&H, which currently has the rare status of NCAA Division II independent, will close out the regular season with six straight games against ODAC teams. W&L (4-1, 3-0) has a one-game edge in the ODAC over R-MC and Hampden-Sydney. … The big question today is whether R-MC will be able to establish a running game against the quick E&H defense.
The Citadel at East Tennessee State
Game time: 4:30 p.m.
Where: William B. Greene Stadium, Johnson City
Radio: WXSM 640 AM / 104.9 FM
Coming in: The Citadel (2-2, 1-0) def. VMI 35-24 last Saturday; ETSU (5-0, 2-0) def. Wofford 27-21 last Saturday.
What to watch for: ETSU, ranked 12th and 13th in the two FCS national polls, will be looking for its first 6-0 start in 52 years…Chattanooga, who ETSU plays next week, is the only other Southern Conference team ranked by either poll…VMI dropped out after last week’s 35-24 loss to The Citadel…Jaylan Adams, a redshirt sophomore from Science Hill, ran for 188 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, and also completed just two passes, but those went for 114 yards, including an 80-yard score just 2:58 into the game…Running back Logan Billings added 112 yards and two scores…Slowing down the Bulldogs’ triple-option attack is a must for the Bucs. “You aren’t going to be able to contain their ground game. You have to limit the best you can,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said… Brent Thompson is in his fifth season as head coach at The Citadel, posting a mark of 28-22…ETSU is 2-3 since against the Bulldogs since the program was revived, but the Bucs have won two of the last three….ETSU is third in the SoCon in scoring offense (42.2) and first in scoring defense (18.8). The Citadel is fourth in offense (28.8), but sixth in defense (31.8)…ETSU would, no doubt, love to break the Greene Stadium attendance record of 10,153 set last week against Wofford.