Saturday's College Football Preview Capsules

What to watch for: For the third time in program history, ETSU couldn’t get to 7-0, falling for the first time last week at Chattanooga…ETSU dropped from 10th to 14th in both FCS football polls…Furman is receiving votes in the FCS Coaches Poll…ETSU is in a three-way tie for first place in the Southern Conference with VMI and Mercer. Furman and Chattanooga are a game back…Furman has dominated this series, posting a 27-8 mark against the Bucs, including 5-1 since the ETSU brought back its program in 2015. ETSU is just 2-16 at Furman…ETSU’s Quay Holmes (814) in second among FCS backs in rushing yards and sixth in all-purpose yards (140.71). Backfield mate Jacob Saylors is seventh in all-purpose yards (139.29)…Devin Wynn leads Furman with 429 yards on the ground, with 204 of those coming against Wofford…Furman quarterbacks have thrown for six touchdowns and six interceptions, which could spell trouble against ETSU, which has seven picks, including three by Tyree Robinson…ETSU’s Jalen Porter is second in the SoCon in both sacks (6) and tackles for loss (10)…ETSU is off next week before hosting VMI on Nov. 6…ETSU is serving as the homecoming foe for the Paladins.