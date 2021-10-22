Saturday's College Football Preview Capsules

Wingate at UVa-Wise
Game time: Noon
Where: Carl Smith Stadium (Wise, Va.)
Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: Wingate (5-1, 3-0) lost at Barton, 26-20, last Saturday; UVa-Wise (3-4, 2-3) lost at Tusculum, 37-21, last Saturday.
What to watch for: Both of these teams are in search of a bounceback win. … The University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers have lost their last two games by double digits, while Wingate was stunned by Barton in overtime a week ago and tumbled from eighth to 18th in the American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division II poll. … UVa-Wise has forced a South Atlantic Conference-leading 15 turnovers with Markel Dailey snagging five interceptions. … The Cavs will have to get some turnovers today as Wingate is a master at ball control. The Bulldogs have an average time of possession of 35 minutes, convert 55 percent of third-down conversions and quarterback Shaw Crocker has a completion percentage of 64.6. Oh yeah, Wingate also has the top defense in the SAC. … Wingate head coach Joe Reich has led the Bulldogs since 2001 and has compiled a 136-84 record at the helm of the school in North Carolina. He is the brother of current Indianapolis Colts coach and former NFL quarterback Frank Reich. … While most of Wingate’s roster is comprised of players from North Carolina and South Carolina, defensive tackle Darius Randolph and wide receiver Kyron Thomas of the Bulldogs played for head coach Brad Bradley at Heritage High School in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Emory & Henry at Shenandoah University
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Shentel Stadium, Winchester, Va.
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: Shenandoah (4-2) last 24-23 last week at Ferrum; E&H (4-2) defeated Hampden-Sydney 37-13 last week
What to watch for: E&H running back Devontae Jordan has emerged as one of the top weapons in Division III, ranking among national leaders in several categories. Senior Kashawn Cosey is also having an all-star season, catching 34 passes for 352 yards. Lebanon’s Seth Stanley handles the long snapper duties for the Wasps, while Ethan Muncy (Tennessee High) is averaging 44.4 yards per punt and linebacker Brent Butler has a team-high 40 tackles. It was recently announced that E&H will compete in the new Mountain Division of the Division II South Atlantic Conference next season with UVa-Wise, Carson-Newman, Tusculum, Mars Hill, and Erskine. …Shenandoah, which lost on a last-second field goal last week, was picked fifth among seven teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference pre-season poll. The Hornets feature senior running back Rashadeen Byrd (612 yards rushing), 6-2 freshman quarterback Steven Hugney (978 yards passing), 6-3 senior receiver Brant Butler (34 rec., 610 yards) and senior linebacker Ben Burgan, who tops the ODAC with 12.2 tackles per game. E&H has won six of the eight meetings against SU.
East Tennessee State at Furman
Game time: 2 p.m.
Where: Paladin Stadium, Greenville, S.C.
Radio: WXSM 640 AM / 104.9 FM
Coming in: ETSU (6-1, 3-1) lost at Chattanooga 21-16 last Saturday; Furman (4-2, 2-1) def. The Citadel 24-14 last Saturday.
What to watch for: For the third time in program history, ETSU couldn’t get to 7-0, falling for the first time last week at Chattanooga…ETSU dropped from 10th to 14th in both FCS football polls…Furman is receiving votes in the FCS Coaches Poll…ETSU is in a three-way tie for first place in the Southern Conference with VMI and Mercer. Furman and Chattanooga are a game back…Furman has dominated this series, posting a 27-8 mark against the Bucs, including 5-1 since the ETSU brought back its program in 2015. ETSU is just 2-16 at Furman…ETSU’s Quay Holmes (814) in second among FCS backs in rushing yards and sixth in all-purpose yards (140.71). Backfield mate Jacob Saylors is seventh in all-purpose yards (139.29)…Devin Wynn leads Furman with 429 yards on the ground, with 204 of those coming against Wofford…Furman quarterbacks have thrown for six touchdowns and six interceptions, which could spell trouble against ETSU, which has seven picks, including three by Tyree Robinson…ETSU’s Jalen Porter is second in the SoCon in both sacks (6) and tackles for loss (10)…ETSU is off next week before hosting VMI on Nov. 6…ETSU is serving as the homecoming foe for the Paladins.