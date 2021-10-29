SATURDAY'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW CAPSULES

Washington & Lee at Emory & Henry
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Fred Selfe Stadium, Emory, Va.
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: Washington & Lee (6-1) won 17-0 last week at Bridgewater; E&H (4-3) lost 9-7 last week at Shenandoah.
What to watch for: With a 4-0 record, Washington & Lee has a one-game lead in the ODAC over Randolph-Macon and Hampden-Sydney. Players to watch include record-setting senior running back Josh Breece (578 yards rushing, 9 touchdowns), running back Alex Wertz (793 total yards) and linebacker David Onyejekwe (40 tackles). Breece ranks second on the all-time ODAC rushing chart with 4,288 yards. W&L limited Bridgewater to 118 yards total offense last week. E&H holds a 31-18 advantage in the series, but the Generals have won seven of the last 10 meetings. E&H took a 48-42 win in 2019 as Max Yates caught a 39-yard pass from Hunter Taylor as time expired. …E&H features one of the top defensive lines in Division III, but that unit will be tested by a W&L rushing attack that ranks fourth nationally with 323 yards per game. W&L also leads the ODAC in rushing defense (68.9 yards per game), so it will be interesting to see how E&H senior Devontae Jordan (1,275 yards rushing, 16 TDs) and the offensive line responds. E&H has three losses by a combined margin of six points, with Shenandoah winning last week on a game-ending 40-yard field goal. Wesley College transfer Jermawn Ford ranks second for E&H in receptions at 15, with senior Gunner Griffith (Sullivan East) next at 14.
UVa-Wise at Limestone
Game time: 4 p.m.
Where: The Reservation (Gaffney, S.C.)
Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: UVa-Wise (3-5, 2-4) lost 48-21 to Wingate last week; Limestone (0-6, 0-4) lost 45-3 to Lenoir-Rhyne last week.
What to watch for: Out of the running for the South Atlantic Conference title, there is one accomplishment the University of Virginia’s College at Wise can still achieve. The Highland Cavaliers must win their final three games in order to post their first winning season since 2016. … UVa-Wise has lost three straight by scores of 37-14, 37-21 and 48-21. … However, the Cavs should be the favorites today against a winless Limestone squad that is allowing 36.3 points per game, while allowing just 11.2 points per contest. The Saints have a minus-10 turnover margin. … Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) has provided stability at the quarterback position for UVa-Wise as he leads the SAC with 1,973 passing yards and ranks second in the league with 17 touchdown passes. That’s the most passing yards by a Cavs signal-caller since Brycen Lee threw for 2,306 yards in 2016. … UVa-Wise has lost 10 of its last 11 road games, while Limestone is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season. Something has to give today.