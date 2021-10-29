SATURDAY'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW CAPSULES

What to watch for: Out of the running for the South Atlantic Conference title, there is one accomplishment the University of Virginia’s College at Wise can still achieve. The Highland Cavaliers must win their final three games in order to post their first winning season since 2016. … UVa-Wise has lost three straight by scores of 37-14, 37-21 and 48-21. … However, the Cavs should be the favorites today against a winless Limestone squad that is allowing 36.3 points per game, while allowing just 11.2 points per contest. The Saints have a minus-10 turnover margin. … Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) has provided stability at the quarterback position for UVa-Wise as he leads the SAC with 1,973 passing yards and ranks second in the league with 17 touchdown passes. That’s the most passing yards by a Cavs signal-caller since Brycen Lee threw for 2,306 yards in 2016. … UVa-Wise has lost 10 of its last 11 road games, while Limestone is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season. Something has to give today.