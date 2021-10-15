SATURDAY'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW CAPSULES

Hampden-Sydney at Emory & Henry (homecoming)
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Fred Selfe Field, Emory, Va.
Radio: WEHC 90.7 FM
Coming in: Hampden-Sydney (2-3) lost 32-30 at home to Washington & Lee on Oct. 2; Emory & Henry (3-2) lost 34-31 at Randolph-Macon last week
What to watch for: Both teams are coming off emotional losses against longtime rivals. For E&H, the nightmare sequence came with 19 seconds left in the game when Randolph-Macon scored on a 3-yard pass. That setback was especially vexing considering E&H dropped a heartbreaker to R-MC in this past spring’s ODAC title game. The star of the E&H offense continues to be Devontae Jordan. The rugged senior from Bassett has topped the 200-yard rushing mark in three straight games, including a 254-yard effort last week. The Wasps average 42 points with first-year offensive coordinator Kamden BeCraft, while linebacker Brent Butler (35 tackles) and end Jay Swegheimer (6.5 tackles for loss) lead the defense … In Hampden-Sydney’s loss to W&L, the Tigers allowed four two-point conversions and came up empty on their own two-point attempt with 29 seconds left. H-SC led by senior quarterback Tanner Bernard. A 6-2 transfer from the University of Virginia’s College Wise, Bernard has thrown for 1,426 yards. Other players to watch include senior Kaleb Smith (263 yards rushing), sophomore receiver Braeden Bowling (24 receptions) and 6-2 sophomore safety Will Pickren. The Tigers are locked are in a three-way tie for second in the ODAC behind W&L (5-1, 3-0).
UVa-Wise at Tusculum
Game time: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Pioneer Field (Greeneville, Tenn.)
Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: UVa-Wise (3-3, 2-2) lost to Newberry, 37-14, last week; Tusculum (2-4, 1-3) lost to Lenoir-Rhyne, 38-31, last week.
What to watch for: This game might not have much an impact on the South Atlantic Conference standings, but the outcome could be season-defining for each team going forward. … The University of Virginia’s College at Wise can make a major step in posting its first winning season since 2016, while defending SAC champ Tusculum can end a three-game losing streak. … This will also be a Northeast Tennessee homecoming for UVa-Wise cornerback Jordan Gillespie (14 tackles), defensive back A.J. Stewart, running back Jaevon Gillespie (51 carries, 310 yards, five touchdowns; six receptions, 28 yards), offensive lineman Tommy Taylor and wide receiver Dorian Goddard. All of those guys starred at Greeneville High School. … Two of the SAC’s best pass rushers will be on the field. UVa-Wise’s Joel Burgess and Tusculum’s Nelson Louis are tied for the league lead with five sacks. … Tusculum has allowed just 165.7 passing yards per game and will try to slow UVa-Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine, who has thrown for 1,440 yards and four touchdowns. … Sophomore offensive lineman Clayton Rose (Sullivan East) is on the Tusculum roster and has appeared in one game this season for the Pioneers. … UVa-Wise has lost nine of its last 10 road games.
East Tennessee State at Chattanooga
Game time: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Finley Stadium (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Radio: WXSM 640 AM / 104.9 FM
Coming in: ETSU (7-0, 3-0) def. The Citadel 48-21 last Saturday; Chattanooga (2-3, 1-1) lost to VMI 37-34 in OT last Saturday.
What to watch for: ETSU, which is ranked 10th in both major FCS polls, will seek its first 7-0 start in program history at the home of its fiercest Southern Conference rival…Chattanooga leads the Rail Rivalry series 23-19-1, including a 3-1 mark since ETSU revived football in 2015…Not only is ETSU’s 236 points through six games is the program high, but the Bucs have scored more than 236 points in just 13 of 86 seasons that the program has been in existence…ETSU’s 558 yards in last week’s win over The Citadel was the second most for the Bucs since football returned…While ETSU defeated SEC foe Vanderbilt 23-3, the Mocs only lost to unbeaten Kentucky 28-23, having led 16-14 in the fourth quarter…Both teams have talented running duos, led by ETSU’s Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors, who are averaging 191.6 rushing yards per game, while Ailyn Ford and Tyrell Price combine for 169.6 for the Mocs…ETSU is allowing 18.8 points per game, with 48 of 113 points surrendered coming in one game. Chattanooga paces the SoCon in rushing defense, while the Rusty Wright-coached Mocs are allowing 22.4 points per game…ETSU has allowed just four sacks in six games, while the Mocs lead the SoCon with 2.8 per game…Today’s game will be televised locally by ESPN+/Nexstar on the ABC affiliate in the Tri-Cities.