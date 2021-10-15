SATURDAY'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW CAPSULES

What to watch for: ETSU, which is ranked 10th in both major FCS polls, will seek its first 7-0 start in program history at the home of its fiercest Southern Conference rival…Chattanooga leads the Rail Rivalry series 23-19-1, including a 3-1 mark since ETSU revived football in 2015…Not only is ETSU’s 236 points through six games is the program high, but the Bucs have scored more than 236 points in just 13 of 86 seasons that the program has been in existence…ETSU’s 558 yards in last week’s win over The Citadel was the second most for the Bucs since football returned…While ETSU defeated SEC foe Vanderbilt 23-3, the Mocs only lost to unbeaten Kentucky 28-23, having led 16-14 in the fourth quarter…Both teams have talented running duos, led by ETSU’s Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors, who are averaging 191.6 rushing yards per game, while Ailyn Ford and Tyrell Price combine for 169.6 for the Mocs…ETSU is allowing 18.8 points per game, with 48 of 113 points surrendered coming in one game. Chattanooga paces the SoCon in rushing defense, while the Rusty Wright-coached Mocs are allowing 22.4 points per game…ETSU has allowed just four sacks in six games, while the Mocs lead the SoCon with 2.8 per game…Today’s game will be televised locally by ESPN+/Nexstar on the ABC affiliate in the Tri-Cities.