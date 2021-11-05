Saturday's College Football Preview Capsules

What to watch for: This is the first time two ranked teams have played at Greene Stadium…ETSU is currently ranked 14th in the FCS polls, while the Keydets are 18th…With just three weeks left in the regular season, the Bucs and the defending Southern Conference champion Keydets are in the four-way tie at the top of the SoCon standings with Chattanooga and Mercer…ETSU leads the series 16-10, but did lose the last meeting in Johnson City when the Keydets won 31-24 in an overtime thriller that ended at 1:08 a.m. after a lightning delay that lasted for 132 minutes…The last three meetings have been decided by one possession…Both teams are averaging 33.6 points per game. Defensively, the Bucs have the edge, surrendering 18.4 compared to 31.1 for the Keydets…ETSU’s Quay Holmes is fourth in FCS with 926 yards on the ground…VMI quarterback Seth Morgan accounted for 472 offensive yards last week as the Keydets overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat Samford…ETSU signal-caller Tyler Riddell is second in the SoCon with 1,664 yards, but has also been sacked a league-high 15 times…VMI linebacker Stone Snyder is fourth in the SoCon in tackles, while Karon Delince of ETSU is sixth…ETSU wide receiver Solomon Dunn is a transfer from VMI…Former George Wythe standout Braydon Thompson is a freshman receiver for the Keydets…ETSU plays its final regular season road game next Saturday at Western Carolina.