Saturday's College Football Preview Capsules

VMI at East Tennessee State
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, Johnson City
Radio: WXSM 640 AM / 104.9 FM
Coming in: ETSU (7-1, 4-1) def. Furman 17-13 on Oct. 23; VMI (6-2, 4-1) def. Samford 46-45 last Saturday.
What to watch for: This is the first time two ranked teams have played at Greene Stadium…ETSU is currently ranked 14th in the FCS polls, while the Keydets are 18th…With just three weeks left in the regular season, the Bucs and the defending Southern Conference champion Keydets are in the four-way tie at the top of the SoCon standings with Chattanooga and Mercer…ETSU leads the series 16-10, but did lose the last meeting in Johnson City when the Keydets won 31-24 in an overtime thriller that ended at 1:08 a.m. after a lightning delay that lasted for 132 minutes…The last three meetings have been decided by one possession…Both teams are averaging 33.6 points per game. Defensively, the Bucs have the edge, surrendering 18.4 compared to 31.1 for the Keydets…ETSU’s Quay Holmes is fourth in FCS with 926 yards on the ground…VMI quarterback Seth Morgan accounted for 472 offensive yards last week as the Keydets overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat Samford…ETSU signal-caller Tyler Riddell is second in the SoCon with 1,664 yards, but has also been sacked a league-high 15 times…VMI linebacker Stone Snyder is fourth in the SoCon in tackles, while Karon Delince of ETSU is sixth…ETSU wide receiver Solomon Dunn is a transfer from VMI…Former George Wythe standout Braydon Thompson is a freshman receiver for the Keydets…ETSU plays its final regular season road game next Saturday at Western Carolina.
Emory & Henry at Guilford
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Armfield Athletic Center, Greensboro, N.C.
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: E&H (4-4) lost 30-28 at home last week against Washington & Lee; Guilford (1-6) lost 57-35 at Ferrum last week at Ferrum.
What to watch for: Guilford has allowed 44 points and 504 yards per game en route to five ODAC losses. Junior quarterback Bailey Baker has thrown for 993 yards, senior Tre Alexander has supplied 471 all-purpose yards and freshman Paulie Menegay leads the team in rushing yards with just 157. E&H transfer Alex Manley has added 15 tackles in the secondary. Former Bluefield University football MVP and assistant Alan Bowen serves as the outside linebackers coach for the Quakers. … E&H has dropped four games by a combined eight points, with the last two setbacks coming on game-ending field goals. The heartbreak has overshadowed a remarkable season by Devontae Jordan. The senior from Bassett, Virginia, has tied a school record with eight straight 100-yard rushing performances. And with 18 touchdowns, Jordan is two scores away from tying the school mark for single-season touchdowns. Senior linebacker Ivan Phillips (Kingsport) leads the team with 54 tackles, while junior defensive end Jay Swegheimer (Orlando, Fla.) has collected nine tackles for loss. Sophomore Logan Tomlinson (Gate City) is a leader on special team with eight tackles, while senior Zyquis Law (Charlotte) made eight stops last week at defensive back. … With a win, the Wasps can close the season with the momentum of a winning record next week at home against rival Ferrum in the Crooked Road Classic. A new era in the program looms next season with the ambitious jump to Division II.
UVa-Wise at Catawba
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Shuford Stadium (Salisbury, N.C.)
Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: UVa-Wise (4-5, 3-4) beat Limestone, 28-24, last Saturday ; Catawba (5-2, 2-2) beat Tusculum, 31-28, last Saturday.
What to watch for: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise must win its final two games to clinch its first winning season in five years. Meanwhile, Catawba has already secured its first winning campaign since 2017. … UVa-Wise leads the South Atlantic Conference with 13 interceptions, ranking ninth nationally in that category. Markel Daley (five), Robert Carter (three), Deandre Williams (one), Michael King (one), Daquan Battle (one), Job Whalen (one) and Jerry Kinney (one) are responsible for the picks. … This game will feature a matchup of two of the top punters in the SAC: Clayton Crile is averaging 47 yards on 32 punts for Catawba, while Drew Vermillion (Gate City) is averaging 38.6 yards on 55 boots for UVa-Wise. … Defensive back Joshua Santiago (Science Hill) has appeared in five games for the Indians and has two tackles on his stat line. … ETSU’s final game will be at home on Nov. 13 against the Barton College Bulldogs.