Saturday's College Football Capsule

Watch to watch for: VMI is ranked 10th in the nation and can clinch its first Southern Conference championship since 1977 and first-ever FCS playoff berth with a win…ETSU still has SoCon title hopes as well, but can’t afford another loss…Three of VMI’s five wins have been by a combined seven points…VMI quarterback Reece Udinski, who had already announced his intentions to play for Maryland in the fall, will miss the rest of the spring with a knee injury and was replaced last week by Seth Morgan…VMI is 5-0 for the first time since 1960 and have clinched its first winning season since 1981 when the Keydets went 6-3-1 in its final year in major-college football…ETSU has won all three of its games by seven points apiece, led by Quay Holmes, who has 416 rushing yards and six of its 11 touchdowns on the season…Brock Landis replaced Tyler Riddell at quarterback last week against Western Carolina, but the Bucs went to the ground, with Holmes (197, two touchdowns) and Jacob Saylors (136) combining for 333 yards on the ground…Tyler Keltner set a school record by making a 54-yard field goal against the Catamounts…ETSU is 15-10 against VMI, winning 12 of the last 15 meetings, but the Keydets won in Johnson City in 2019 in a 31-24 overtime thriller that included a lengthy weather delay and finally ended at 1:08 on a Sunday morning…ETSU has one game remaining, at Mercer next week. The Buccaneers were slated to host Chattanooga on April 17, but that was game was canceled after the Moccasins opted out of the remainder of the spring season.