Sartin smashing for Wise County Central (6-0)

The baseball team at Wise County Central High School not only owns a perfect record, the Warriors also have one of the hottest hitters in Southwest Virginia holding down the top spot in the batting order.

Senior slugger Logan Sartin is mashing to the tune of a .591 batting average for 6-0 Central, which plays at Gate City (2-3) on Friday in an important Mountain 7 District matchup.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and that’s when Sartin will step in the batter’s box and look to get on base as he’s been doing at an impressive rate all season.

“I believe the key for my hitting so far this year has been that I’ve been more relaxed,” Sartin said. “Last year I started out the season in a little bit of a slump and I let that stress me out. So, I’ve definitely just tried to be looser and not let my outs bother me.”

Those outs have been rare for a guy who is described as contact hitter with sneaky power and a tireless dedication to his craft.

“That is a direct result of his hard work and commitment to be good,” said Wise County Central coach Jeremy “J.W.” Salyers. “He has worked incredibly hard during the offseason and is now realizing the potential he has. He is the catalyst for our offense.”

Preston Joyner (.550), Ashton Bolling (.471), Tyson Tester (.389), Cam Foster (.353), Braeden Church (.350), and Robbie Wilson (.333) have also contributed in a major way for a team that is averaging 13.7 runs per game.

“Well, this team particularly; we have been playing together since were 8-years-old and we have all became a family,” Sartin said. “If one person’s down the team will always be there to pick them up and there is no negativity. I also like how everyone has a great work ethic and they come in every day wanting to get better.”

Central is one of seven unbeaten baseball squads still standing in far Southwest Virginia with Abingdon (5-0), Rural Retreat (5-0), Marion (4-0), John Battle (3-0), Eastside (3-0) and Thomas Walker (2-0) being the others.

Three of those teams – Abingdon, John Battle and Central – are in the Mountain 7 District.

Central is 1-0 in league play, while Gate City has a 1-1 district mark.

Gate City finished as Region 2D runner-up last season.

“Friday’s game will be pivotal for certain,” Salyers said. “I’m sure Gate City will be ready to play. The winner will get the upper hand in the standings early on in the season. The Mountain 7 is always tough, but this season there seems to be no automatic wins on the district schedule.”

Seven different pitchers have logged innings on the mound this season for Central with the longest outing of any of those guys being a 4 1/3 inning performance by Joyner. Sartin has allowed three earned runs in 9 1/3 innings of work.

“Being so early in the season, we really don’t know what kind of team we are, or will become,” Salyers said. “Our pitching remains our big question mark. We are actively searching for strike-throwers.”

Brayden Cox (.556) and Carter Babb (.467) have been the top hitters for Gate City.

“We have several inexperienced guys and have been up and down so far,” said Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer. “We have to avoid having the inning that we gave up multiple runs, because we have given some teams multiple outs to work with.”

Salyer is a 2004 Castlewood graduate whose baseball coach his senior year was J.W. Salyers. The two happen to share the same initials as well.

“Coach Salyer was a leader in high school and continues to be a good leader as a head coach,” Salyers said.

Wise County Central’s boss hopes to lead his team to a quality win tonight and continue a strong start that’s been sparked by Sartin.

“Our steady improvement from game one to now has impressed me the most,” Salyers said. “We still have a very long way to go before we’re considered a really good team, but we are making progress daily.”

