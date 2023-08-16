Change is inevitable.

Sometimes that is good, other times it is not. In this case, it all depends on your individual perception.

As our dedicated readers well know, the Bristol Herald Courier has developed a solid reputation over the years for its excellent coverage of high school sports, especially high school football in the fall.

That commitment to excellence hasn’t changed, but the outlet to provide that coverage has.

Due to our recent change to printing only on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and the very early deadlines that go with those dates, the usual Friday night football coverage won’t be in Saturday’s print edition in the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, this change, which will take time for all of us to adjust to, is beyond our control.

Readers are urged to visit our website at heraldcourier.com/sports/ on Saturday mornings to catch up on what happened across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee on the football fields.

Our reporters and photographer will still travel to the most important games across the region on a weekly basis. We will also run a brief recap the following Tuesday on what occurred on the previous Friday nights and looking ahead to the next week. There might be some adjustments as the season progresses, but the outlet will remain the same.

Unless something changes, that will be the case for all sports throughout the school year.

For questions or inquiries, please contact me via email at bwoodson@bristolnews.com or message me at @BHCWoodson on Twitter.

*While on the topic of high school football, the Bristol Herald Courier will publish our annual 26-team, 92-page “Under the Lights” football magazine. It is slated to be inserted into the Tuesday, Sept. 5 edition of the Bristol Herald Courier and the weekly papers in Smyth, Wythe and Tazewell counties on Sept. 6.

“Under the Lights” will available online by Aug. 25.