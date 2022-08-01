Salyers steps down at Wise Central

Jeremy “J.W.” Salyers has stepped down as the head baseball coach at Wise County Central after four years at the helm.

Salyers cited the desire to spend more time with his family.

“Coaching at Central has been a wonderful experience,” Salyers said. “The communities of Pound and Wise have been highly supportive of the baseball program during my tenure. The facilities have been modernized and are now first class.”

A former star at Pound High School, Salyers pitched six seasons in the Montreal Expos minor league system and reached the Triple-A level.

He entered the coaching profession when he was done and has led the programs at Castlewood, Powell Valley, Union and Wise County Central.

Salyers, 46, said he doesn’t have any short-term plans to return to coaching.

“I’m not sure if I’ll find myself back in the dugout,” Salyers said. “I’ve learned to never say never, so I’m not closing the door on coaching again”

Central went 17-7 this past season and was upset by Gate City in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

“The parents, players and administration have been great to work with at Central High School,” Salyers said. “I feel like I’m leaving the program in better shape than when I took over. There is a lot of young talent coming up and a lot of talent currently on the roster. The future is bright for Central baseball.”