Sailor’s double keys Trojans to first region title since 2012

BRISTOL, Va. – It had been a decade since John Battle High School’s baseball program had been able to call themselves regional champs and it only took one swing from senior Nolan Sailor to assure that drought came to an end.

Sailor’s two-out, two-strike, three-run double in the bottom of the first inning proved to be the definitive play for the Trojans as they took a 6-3 win over the Gate City Blue Devils on Friday in the finals of the Region 2D tournament at DeVault Stadium.

Battle (18-8) secured its first regional title since taking the 2012 Region D, Division 2 crown and the Trojans host the Alleghany Mountaineers on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals. Gate City (12-14) plays at Appomattox on the same day in a quarterfinal clash.

The Trojans led 5-0 after two innings on Friday and then held off the Blue Devils the rest of the way as Sailor’s slugging and the pitching of sophomore Noah Sills were among the highlights.

Porter Gobble scored Battle’s first run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Elijah Childress in the first inning, while Landon Odum followed by beating out an infield single to load the bases.

With the bags juiced, Sailor smashed a 1-2 pitch from Gate City starter John Little to deep left-center field as Battle extended its lead to 4-0.

“My first response when I made contact with the ball was honestly I thought it was a home run,” Sailor said. “I lost track of it for a little while and then saw it land. I was thinking a double’s going to be good enough and get us three runs.”

The ball would have been gone in most parks, but not expansive DeVault Stadium. Andrew Cochrane, Evan Hankins and Odum scored easily on the knock.

“I thought it was gone too,” Sills said. “I think we all did.”

It was one of two hits for Sailor, a Southwest Virginia Community College signee, who also drew a walk. What did Battle coach Jimmy Gobble think of Sailor’s first-inning double?

“He absolutely destroyed it,” Gobble said.

Gate City played Battle on even terms the rest of the way, but that hit turned out to be the turning point.

“We got behind the eight-ball early,” said Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer. “That one big hit, we had him down 1-2 [in the count] and let him clear the bases. It was the big play in that inning. At the beginning of the year if we had got down 4-0, we probably would have folded and got beat 15-0 or 16-0. But these kids fought until the last inning. A play here or there and it would have been an even closer game.”

Freshman left-hander Zack DePriest pitched five solid innings of relief for Gate City, allowing just three hits and notching three strikeouts.

“I wasn’t sure how he would handle pitching as a freshman in a regional game,” Salyer said. “He’s actually been hit in the head twice this season. He took a line drive off the head while he was pitching one game and then we played at Battle and he took one on the head while he was in the dugout. He’s had some terrible luck, but I was super proud of him.”

Gobble also tipped his hat to a fellow southpaw.

“He came in and did a great job,” Gobble said. “He kept us off balance and got ahead. He was using his secondary pitches well.”

Speaking of pitching, Gobble got six strong innings from Sills, who scatted five hits and struck out seven.

Ryan Jessee’s two-run single in the third inning and a RBI groundout by Brayden Cox in the fifth accounted for Gate City’s runs.

“There were a few pitches that were not where I wanted ‘em, but the best part was just being able to have that next pitch and competing,” Sills said. “Gate City knows how to hit the ball and really made me work.”

Freshman left-hander Evan Hankins of the Trojans was impressive as usual in polishing off the victory and notching a save. The University of Tennessee commit needed just 12 pitches to strike out the side in order in the top of the seventh inning.

“All in all we took care of what we had to do,” Gobble said. “But we could have played better ball.”

Sailor, JonAlan Richardson and Will Purifoy are the only seniors on Battle’s roster, which is full of underclassmen. The Trojans are now three wins away from a state title.

“When you get to this point with young kids, it’s about momentum, how you control it and catching a few breaks,” Gobble said. “Hopefully, we can control what we can and not get too high or too low and play even-keeled.”