Rye Cove (Region 1D), Graham (Region 2D) among those at top of VHSL playoff power point ratings

VHSL Playoff
Power Point Rankings
Region 1C
Record Rating
Grayson County 5-0 19.60
Galax 3-2 18.40
George Wythe 4-2 17.66
Narrows 3-1 15.00
Giles 2-3 13.00
Craig County 1-1 12.50
Fort Chiswell 2-4 12.00
Bath County 2-3 12.00
Parry McCluer 1-4 10.60
Covington 0-6 9.16
Eastern Montgomery 1-3 9.00
Auburn 0-4 7.00
Region 1D
Record Rating
Rye Cove 5-1 17.83
Patrick Henry 4-2 16.83
Hurley 4-2 15.83
J.I. Burton 3-2 14.60
Twin Springs 2-2 14.50
Northwood 3-2 13.80
Lebanon 3-3 13.66
Grundy 2-3 13.60
Holston 3-2 13.60
Rural Retreat 2-3 12.60
Honaker 3-2 12.60
Thomas Walker 1-5 10.50
Castlewood 1-4 9.00
Eastside 0-6 7.50
Chilhowie 0-6 7.00
Region 2D
Record Rating
Graham 6-0 23.33
Ridgeview 5-0 22.40
Virginia High 4-1 20.20
Gate City 4-2 19.16
Lee High 3-2 18.60
Union 4-2 18.33
Tazewell 3-3 16.50
Wise Central 2-3 14.00
Richlands 1-5 12.83
John Battle 1-4 12.80
Marion 1-4 11.20
Region 3D
Record Rating
Lord Botetourt 4-1 22.80
Christiansburg 3-2 21.40
Bassett 20.40
Cave Spring 4-2 20.33
Magna vista 3-3 17.83
Staunton River 3-2 17.80
Abingdon 3-3 17.00
Hidden Valley 2-4 16.33
William Byrd 2-3 16.00
Carroll County 1-5 14.00
Northside 0-5 13.20
Tunstall 0-5 10.40