Presented By Cootie Browns

Rye Cove (Region 1D), Graham (Region 2D) among those at top of VHSL playoff power point ratings

Ty'Drez Clements

Graham running back Ty’Drez Clements avoids a tackle attempt during the G-Men’s 2021 Class 2 state semifinal victory over Appomattox. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY EMILY BALL

VHSL Playoff

Power Point Rankings

Region 1C

Record Rating

Grayson County 5-0 19.60

Galax 3-2 18.40

George Wythe 4-2 17.66

Narrows 3-1 15.00

Giles 2-3 13.00

Craig County 1-1 12.50

Fort Chiswell 2-4 12.00

Bath County 2-3 12.00

Parry McCluer 1-4 10.60

Covington 0-6 9.16

Eastern Montgomery 1-3 9.00

Auburn 0-4 7.00

Region 1D

Record Rating

Rye Cove 5-1 17.83

Patrick Henry 4-2 16.83

Hurley 4-2 15.83

J.I. Burton 3-2 14.60

Twin Springs 2-2 14.50

Northwood 3-2 13.80

Lebanon 3-3 13.66

Grundy 2-3 13.60

Holston 3-2 13.60

Rural Retreat 2-3 12.60

Honaker 3-2 12.60

Thomas Walker 1-5 10.50

Castlewood 1-4 9.00

Eastside 0-6 7.50

Chilhowie 0-6 7.00

Region 2D

Record Rating

Graham 6-0 23.33

Ridgeview 5-0 22.40

Virginia High 4-1 20.20

Gate City 4-2 19.16

Lee High 3-2 18.60

Union 4-2 18.33

Tazewell 3-3 16.50

Wise Central 2-3 14.00

Richlands 1-5 12.83

John Battle 1-4 12.80

Marion 1-4 11.20

Region 3D

Record Rating

Lord Botetourt 4-1 22.80

Christiansburg 3-2 21.40

Bassett 20.40

Cave Spring 4-2 20.33

Magna vista 3-3 17.83

Staunton River 3-2 17.80

Abingdon 3-3 17.00

Hidden Valley 2-4 16.33

William Byrd 2-3 16.00

Carroll County 1-5 14.00

Northside 0-5 13.20

Tunstall 0-5 10.40

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

