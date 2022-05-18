Rye Cove downs Thomas Walker

As far as Thomas Walker’s hitters were concerned, Jon Kern was too tough on Wednesday.

Kern threw a five-inning no-hitter and also went 2-for-4 with five RBIs as the fifth-seeded Rye Cove Eagles rolled to a 17-0 win over the homestanding Pioneers in the first round of the Cumberland District baseball tournament.

Kern struck out seven and walked four in a performance the sophomore will not soon forget as the Eagles advanced to Monday’s semifinals to face Cumberland District regular-season champion J.I. Burton.

Zach Baker’s four RBIs and Dawson Kern’s three RBIs were also among the highlights. Rye Cove pounded out 10 against Thomas Walker ace Cameron Grabeel and also benefitted from six errors byt the Pioneers.

Chilhowie 9, Rural Retreat 7

Zack Hall went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs as the Warriors posted a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

Daniel Hutton, who earned the win, had two hits with two RBIs for Chilhowie (9-11, 6-4) which nailed down the No. 2 seed in the district tournament.

SOFTBALL

J.I. Burton 16, Castlewood 2

Abigail Adams went 3-for-3 with four RBIs as third-seeded J.I. Burton hammered Castlewood in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

Kenzie Franklin added three RBIs and was the winning pitcher for the Raiders. Shea Phillips pounded out two hits for Castlewood.

Thomas Walker 5, Twin Springs 0

Eden Muncy returned to the Thomas Walker lineup in a major way by striking out 17 in a two-hit shutout as the Pioneers topped Twin Springs in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

Muncy also had two hits.