Rural Retreat off to a 9-0 start in baseball

A little more than a month into the high school baseball season, there is one team in far Southwest Virginia that stands alone with an unbeaten record.

Is it 2021 state champion Lebanon? Nope.

What about the always strong Abingdon Falcons? They’ve lost twice to teams from Tennessee.

How about one of those traditional contenders such as Eastside, John Battle, Chilhowie, Virginia High or Honaker? That would be incorrect.

The squad with the area’s only unblemished resume happens to be Rural Retreat as the Indians of head coach Van Harris will carry a 9-0 record into today’s Hogoheegee District showdown with Chilhowie.

While Rural Retreat might be flying under the radar, the Indians have certainly gotten the attention of district foes.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said. “I’ve seen this coming for years. Coach Harris does a fine job. They’ve got kids in the program right now who have played a lot of baseball and much of their talent is still young as well.”

Five seniors, three juniors and three sophomores comprise the lineup for the Indians.

Tucker Fontaine, Caleb Roberts, Noah Bandrimer and Justin Gilman have been the top pitchers. Fontaine, Bandrimer, Roberts, Brady Smith, Jonah Hamman, Wyatt Meek, Kaiden Atkinson and Garrett Holston are the leaders at the plate.

Rural Retreat’s skipper knows there is plenty of work still to be done, however.

“We have to focus on what is important right now and that is getting better every day and improvement and making sure the best game we play is in front of us and not behind us,” Harris said. “Our must challenging games are still to come and we have to improve as a team to give ourselves a chance to compete in every game.”

Chilhowie (3-7) is the defending VHSL Region 1D champion and has struggled against a rigorous schedule.

“As Bill Parcells once said, ‘You are what your record says you are.’ At times this season, we have played like a 3-7 team and made mistakes you would expect of a bad team, especially during our 0-5 start,” Robinson said. “But we are 3-2 in our last five games and are playing much better baseball. We’ve only played one Class 1 school, Grayson County. In the Coppinger Tournament last week we played two Class 2 teams from Virginia and a Double-A and Triple-A team from West Virginia. … I think last week gave us a lot of confidence moving forward into district play. We hope to see this level of competition we have faced so far this season really pay off as we enter district play.”

The league should be interesting to watch with Lebanon (6-3, 2-0) as the favorite.

“Best overall talent and competitive Hogoheegee from top to bottom since my first year as head coach in 2002,” Robinson said. “Every team this year seems to have the capability of winning against any other team on a particular day. Pitching matchups will be key as the season progresses. If someone has their No. 1 going and catches you without yours, it could make things interesting. I still believe we are a good team and I look forward to seeing how the rest of the season plays out.”

Virginia High (3-8) travels to Southwest District rival Tazewell (6-2) in another intriguing game on the docket in Southwest Virginia. Tazewell won this past weekend’s Coppinger Invitational in Bluefield as Jon Davis of the Bulldogs earned tournament MVP honors.

Meanwhile, Tennessee High (15-4) hosts Science Hill (21-4) at 6 p.m. in a matchup between two of Northeast Tennessee’s best clubs.

***

Two crucial softball games are on Tuesday’s schedule: a showdown in Southwest Virginia and a major matchup in Northeast Tennessee.

Wise County Central (11-1) hosts Ridgeview (8-2) in a Mountain 7 District contest that has first-place implications. Central collected a 17-10 over the Wolfpack on March 25 in a game that featured a combined 27 runs, 33 hits and 10 errors.

The Warriors are averaging 12 runs per game and have 24 home runs to their credit. Katherine Hopkins (eight), Bayleigh Allison (four), Baylee Collins (three), Jillian Sturgill (two), Emily Sturgill (one), Taylor Cochran (one) and Lauren Jackson (one) have accounted for the team’s dingers.

Ridgeview went 4-0 in winning this past weekend’s Wizard of Ozz Tournament in Whitesburg, Kentucky, as the Wolfpack outscored their four opponents from the Bluegrass State by a 41-3 margin.

Tennessee High (14-7) hosts Volunteer in a first-place battle in the Upper Lakes Conference.

The game will feature a matchup between two of the area’s top pitchers in Tennessee High’s Rylee Fields and Addyson Fisher of Volunteer. THS suffered a 5-0 loss to the Falcons in the first meeting between the squads.

***

Abingdon plays Gate City today in girls and boys soccer matches at the new Meadows Sports Complex located just off Interstate 81’s Exit 17.

Tennessee High at Greeneville and Graham at Richlands are other interesting boys soccer matches on the docket this evening.

