Rural Retreat grad Underwood becomes head coach at 24

Jacob Underwood has always loved the game of basketball and it was during his senior year at Rural Retreat High School in 2016 that he realized teaching the sport might be his career path.

“The reality was that it was almost over,” Underwood said. “I wanted to find a way to stay around the game. Once I started seeing how great it felt to share the game with young adults. I was hooked. I love the Xs and Os, but I love the relationships I have built even more. I grew up a [West Virginia University] Mountaineer fan, and I can remember watching the Final Four run [in 2010] with my grandmother and hearing her talk about Bob Huggins and how proud she was that he was from West Virginia. That always stuck with me.”

Now at 24-years-old, Underwood has landed his first head-coaching gig as he was recently appointed to lead the girls basketball team at Christiansburg High School. He spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the boys program at the Class 3 school in the New River Valley.

“Being a head coach had always been a dream of mine, so when the girls job opened up there, I knew I had to put my name in,” Underwood said. “Everyone at Christiansburg has been very good to me and this was an opportunity to step into a good situation and put together a girls basketball program that everyone can be proud of.”

Christiansburg went 6-16 last season and dropped a 54-47 decision at Abingdon in the opening round of the VHSL Region 3D tournament. The Blue Demons lost just one senior off that team.

“The team overall is young, with a good mix of older players who have been there before,” Underwood said. “It’s exciting knowing that the majority of the team still has two to three more years of varsity basketball. Guard-heavy, so if anyone is planning to come watch a game, prepare for a track meet because I want to run.”

Effort was never a problem for Underwood when he hooped it up for the Rural Retreat Indians.

“Jacob was a hard worker and played with lots of energy every time he stepped on the court,” said Bryan Sexton, Underwood’s coach at Rural Retreat. “He has always had a passion for the game of basketball. I’m glad to see that he has pursued his dreams and I wish him all the best in his coaching career.”

The young mentor certainly hasn’t forgotten his Rural Retreat roots.

“I think the leadership from being named a captain both my junior and senior year help me with coaching today,” Underwood said. “We struggled my junior year and only won a few games, so being able to get guys into the gym in the offseason and really work towards achieving that goal of being competitive in games. The energy when you go and play George Wythe in The Dungeon, or in the hotbox at Chilhowie helped prepare me as a coach to go into Bill Pope Gymnasium at Northside and into packed gyms at Cave Spring.”

Offers for McAmis

East Tennessee State, Radford and Western Carolina are the NCAA Division I women’s basketball programs that have extended scholarship offers thus far to rising Wise County Central High School sophomore Emmah McAmis.

McAmis averaged 22 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game as a freshman in leading the Warriors to the VHSL Class 2 state championship.

Showtime for Rasnake

Council High School athletic director Neil Rasnake will play for WoCo Showtime in “The Basketball Tournament” once again next month.

The 45-year-old Rasnake has taken part in the winner-take-all, single-elimination, $1 million event for eight of its nine editions. He was a star player for the Council Cobras, went to Western Carolina University and played professionally in various minor leagues in the United States and for clubs overseas.

Shane Presley, Stacy Presley and Travis Viers – also Council alums – have played a big part in building the team’s roster that includes sharpshooter Storm Murphy from Virginia Tech.

Former Rockbridge County High School and Marquette University star Andrew Rowsey, currently in the NBA G League, is also on the WoCo Showtime roster.

The team plays War Ready at 2 p.m. on July 24 at the Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia.

The winner of that game plays either the Bucketneers or Fully Loaded. The Bucketneers are a squad comprised of former East Tennessee State University stars.

Farley to coach Trojans

Hunter Farley is the new head golf coach at John Battle.

Farley is a 2017 graduate of Battle and followed that up by playing four seasons at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

He takes over for Bryan Greenway, who spent the previous two seasons at the helm of the Trojans.

Greenway, a former golfer at Sullivan East High School and East Tennessee State University, was recently named the men’s and women’s golf coach at Southwest Virginia Community College.

Farley qualified for the state tournament as a senior at Battle. His high school coach, Jon Odum, died in 2019 after a cancer battle.

“The reason I wanted to pursue this opportunity is because I love the game of golf and I hope that I can make a difference for my athletes – on and off the golf course – like Coach Odum did for me,” Farley said.

GW golfer makes cut

Defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Benson Blevins from George Wythe made the Round of 16 at the Virginia State Golf Association’s Junior Match Play Championship at Willow Oaks Country Club in Richmond.

Blevins shot rounds of 71 and 72 in the stroke play portion of the event and is seeded 14th for match play. He’ll face James Madison University signee Garrett Kuhla from Trinity Episcopal in Richmond today at 8:30 a.m.

Track time

Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington had the top finish among the local contingent at the recent Adidas Outdoor Track and Field Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Arrington placed second in the girls one-mile run with a time of 5:05.14. University of Toledo signee Bailey Ranta from Chesterton, Indiana, won in 4:58.21.

Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds (14th in the girls 400 hurdles, 1:10.32; 37th in the long jump, 4.71 meters) and Abingdon’s Teddy Pillion (eighth in the boys 800-meter run, 2:03.07) also competed in Greensboro.

Abingdon’s Xander Brown ran in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia. He was seventh in the boys 200-meter dash preliminaries (22.09 seconds) and 41st in the 100-meter dash preliminaries (11.03).

Lark lands new job

Gate City High School graduate Chris Lark has been selected as the girls track and field coach at Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida.

Lark has coached at a number of different schools and most recently was Castlewood’s head football coach from 2019-2021.

Hutton’s heroics

Daniel Hutton’s final game representing the Chilhowie Warriors was one to remember.

He was the starting pitcher and hit a grand slam during last week’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Baseball Game in Wise.

Hutton was Region 1D player of the year in 2021 and 2022 and will play both baseball and football at Bluefield State College.

TSSAA Postseason plan

The TSSAA baseball playoffs will have a much different look in 2023.

The Volunteer state’s high school sports governing body recently announced this change:

Region tournament participants must now win two games to advance to the sectional tournament. A game will be played between the semifinal round losers, the winner of which will face the loser of the region final game to determine the second team that will advance out of the region tournament. The sectional round will now become a best two-out-of-three series between the region champion of one region playing the region runner-up from the opposing region. The region champion would first host a doubleheader on Thursday to open the series, then if a game three is needed, the deciding game would be held the next day at the same site.

“I like it,” said Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts, whose team made the Class 3A state semifinals in 2022. “This is something a lot of our coaches have been pushing for across the state. That Monday regional elimination game was brutal. Now, it’s a four-team double-elimination region tournament and a best-of-three sectional to get to state. Baseball is best when decided over a series of games.”

VHSL schedule stuff

The Virginia High School League released its master football schedule on Wednesday and the regular season will begin on Aug. 26.

Check Saturday’s edition of the Bristol Herald Courier for a look at some intriguing games to watch.