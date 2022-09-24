Running and enjoying it: Arrington places third in Bristol Cross at Steele Creek.

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For two and a half miles, Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington was in control of Saturday’s Bristol Cross country meet at Steele Creek Park.

She ignored the rain, mastered the hills and set the pace.

“I tried my best to hold on, but they caught me at the last little bit of the course,” Arrington said.

Daniel Boone senior Kamryn Wingfield earned the win in a time of 19 minutes and 26 seconds, with Tazewell sophomore Abigail Rhudy second at 19:37.

Arrington took third in 19:43.6

“I was really hoping to finish stronger,” Arrington said. “My workouts have kind of been held back, so I’m waiting for them to get a little harder where I can focus on ending races.”

There was a bright side for Arrington. After battling injuries the past few years, she’s healthy and hungry.

“That feels really good, especially since it’s my senior year,” Arrington said. “Hopefully I won’t have to worry about anything else.”

Arrington said she has narrowed her choice of colleges to five and hopes to make a decision in the next month or so. She hopes to add more polish this fall in the talent-stacked Foot Locker and Running Lanes meet.

“Cross country is not my strong suit, so this is really just about putting out the effort,” Arrington said. “I’d like to get my time down to 17:30 eventually.”

Wingfield recently confirmed her college plans, signing to run cross country and outdoor track at Army West Point.

“That took a whole lot of weight off my shoulders to perform. Now, I can just run free,” Wingfield said.

Wingfield, who has recorded two top-15 finishes in the TSSAA state cross country meet, followed her race strategy Saturday.

“Zoe and I are both pretty strong runners at the finish line so I knew that I needed to make my move sooner than later,” Wingfield said. “I was very happy with my day.”

It was also a day to remember for Rhudy.

“I was sick the week before, but I think I’m getting back to where I need to be,” Rhudy said.

Rhudy finished second in the 2021 Class 2 cross country meet to Furman University recruit Carly Wilkes from Glenvar. Rhudy came back to win Class 2 outdoor crown win in the 400 after winning the 500 during the indoors season.

Rhudy embraced Saturday morning’s challenging conditions, which included temperatures in the 58 degree range.

“I like running in the rain,” Rhudy said.

The Daniel Boone girls captured the team title in the large school division with a score of 47 points. Tennessee High was fifth with 131 points.

Virginia High (63 points) won the small school division, with John Battle (72) and Abingdon (91) next in line.

The boys race was a showcase for Dobyns-Bennet junior Luke Mussard. A smooth transfer from Daniel Boone, Mussard recorded a time of 15:59.5

“I’m in the best shape of my life, and it was fun to get out there and race in real cross country conditions on a real cross county course,” Mussard said. “The up hills can hurt here but the down hills can kill you.”

Mussard is the first runner from D-B to win the Bristol Cross in 11 years.

“I’m happy to be representing D-B,” Mussard said. “It’s really exciting to see how this team has come along especially from the summer.

“Everyone has put in the mileage and gone to work. This team is really going to shock a lot of people later this season. Roll Tribe.”

The top finisher from Virginia and among all small school runners was Grundy senior Kaleb Elswick, who ran a 16:44.1

“For this course, I’m pretty happy with that,” Elswick said. “I didn’t run well here last year, so it was nice to do better.

“This meet is definitely a confidence booster because of the environment. The only meet this season that will be tougher is the state meet.”

Elswick experienced heartbreak in last year’s Class 1 meet. He finished in 16:41.1, but was edged at the finish line by Matthews senior Cameron Stearns.

“That’s definitely a motivator. I’m looking for revenge, but now I have to deal with another strong kid from Parry McCluer,” Elswick said.

Daniel Boone compiled a score of 38 to dominate the large school division. Elizabethton (67 points) won the small school division, with Sullivan East (70) next in line.