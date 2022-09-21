Runners to converge on Steele Creek for 31st Bristol Cross

One word of advice for those runners and spectators planning to attend the Bristol Cross on Saturday at Steele Creek Park.

Get there early.

The 31st annual event is one of the region’s top cross country events, with more than 40 high schools and more than 30 middle school teams slated to attend, along with a bunch of elementary aged kids who want to run as well.

“There will be a bunch of spectators and parking will be a madhouse,” said Bristol Cross organizer and Tennessee High cross country coach Frankie Nunn. “I tell my kids if they run at 9 o’clock I want them there by at least by 8 o’clock.”

It will be worth the early arrival time. Seven different races, including an open race for anyone, will begin with the junior varsity races at 9 a.m. The most anticipated of the events are the girls varsity race at 9:45, followed by the boys at 10:30.

In addition to more than a thousand runners, even more spectators will be on hand to watch one of the area’s biggest running events.

“We try to put on a good meet,” Nunn said. “I spend a fortune on awards. I don’t think there is any meet around that gives out more awards than what we do. The course is very spectator friendly so everybody likes to come and run it.”

Among the top runners will be Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington, who finished second (19:12) in the Cherokee Classic in Knoxville on Sept. 10, and opened the season with a sixth place slot (19:20.54) at the Providence Invitational in Charlotte.

This will be Arrington’s local high school meet this season after not running last weekend when the Vikings participated in the Walker’s Run in Marion.

“Zoe has been under the weather the last couple of weeks, but she is finally feeling better so hopefully she will have a good day on Saturday.”

Nunn said Arrington has been busy visiting various colleges as she decides where to run cross country and track at the next level.

“She has got a few opportunities that are out there for her so I am sure she will be happy wherever she decides to go,” he said.

Nunn added the focus is beginning turn toward the season now, with Arrington eyeing a big finish at the state meet in November.

“We want her to be running her best times at the end of the year, not right now,” he said.

Expected to challenge Arrington for Saturday’s top spot are three girls – if they choose to run — who finished in the top seven at the Knights Crossing in Salem on Sept. 10. That includes Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee, who was second, Dobyns-Bennett’s Autumn Headrick, who was third, and seventh place finisher Kamryn Wingfield from Daniel Boone.

All have finished under or to close to the 18 minute mark in 3.1 mile meets this season.

The favorite among the boys is Dobyns-Bennett senior Luke Mussard, who recently finished third in the prestigious Southern Showcase in Alabama, setting a school record time of 14:54.3.

“He has been under 15 minutes,” Nunn said. “There are several boys under 17 minutes.”

Both Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone will compete for team titles in both the boys and girls competitions. Tennessee High’s girls team is ranked among the top 10 teams as well in the Volunteer State, while Abingdon is a team to watch from Virginia.

Another team to watch is Eastside from South Carolina, which has several talented runners.

“It still should be a pretty competitive meet,” Nunn said. “We run all the high school teams together, and then we score them separately at the end of the meet as far as small schools and large schools.

“We use to split them up and run two different races and the meet just about went down to nothing. Once we started throwing them all together again, things started coming back and we started loading it up again.”

Tennessee High could have a bright future on the trails. Running second behind Arrington for the Vikings is freshman Jenna Reecher, who is already running under 22 minutes for the 3.1 miles. Another freshman, Ryder Poole, is second for the boys, running under the 19 minute mark.

“They are very good athletes and their work ethic is really good,” Nunn said. “They never complain, always do what you tell them to do and always give you 110 percent.”

The top boys runner for Tennessee High is much-improved senior Luke Childress.

“He has been under 19 minutes a couple of times this year,” Nunn said. “He has come a long ways. His work ethic has changed over the last couple of years and has gotten mucb better than what it was his freshman and sophomore years.”

The Steele Creek course, which covers much of the center of the popular Bristol park, has remained pretty much the same other than about 100 yards that was changed when the splash pad was added to the facility.

“It is a challenging course. A lot of kids say it is the most challenging course in the state and they have been here from all over the state before,” said Nunn, who followed Tom Murrell as THS cross country coach in 2004. “It is one of the toughest courses in the state with, a lot of rolling hills. It prepares you for later in the season.”

Weather will be nearly perfect for running on Saturday, with cool temperatures in the morning heating up later in the day when the elementary and middle school races are held.

“It will be a perfect day for the runners, especially early in the morning,” Nunn said “It might be pretty warm on the middle schoolers in the afternoon when the sun comes up.”

Nunn provides numerous awards to run in all divisions, honoring the top 25 in boys and girls divisions for both large and small schools, including large trophies for the winners, an award won in 200 by Arrington.

Carter Coughlin of the Webb School of Knoxville holds the boys record with 15:33.40 in 2018. Former Dobyns-Bennett star Sasha Neglia is a two-time winner of the event, who holds the girls meet record with a time of 18:22.80.

The 59-year-old Nunn has been busy preparing for the big event, and simply does what he can to make a good time for all.

Nunn was pretty preparing earlier this week preparing for the big day. He is ready.

“I just try to make it fun,” said Nunn, who decorates the course and provides music and pleasing finish line scene for the runners and spectators alike. “There is a lot of work that goes into it, I know that.”