Run for the Hills: Tennessee High sophomore Arrington expected to challenge for supremacy at South Holston Dam

Frankie Nunn doesn’t expect any record breaking performances from his cross country runners on Saturday at the Run for the Hills at South Holston Dam.
Don’t expect that to matter to Zoe Arrington.
“We concentrate on peaking toward the end of the season, around conference, region and state meet time,” said Nunn, in his 17th season as coach of the Tennessee High cross country team. “Zoe, on the other hand, she will probably run pretty decent. Zoe is just 100 percent all the time pretty much.”
Nunn figures Arrington is the favorite to win the girls portion of the race on Saturday, which is held on a 3.1 mile course that includes a very long and steep uphill climb.
“It has got one really good-sized hill there,” Nunn said. “It goes up through the trees at about the mile-and-a-quarter mark. They will go up through there for about almost a mile.
“I am not sure how it goes up through there, but there is a pretty good-sized hill in there. The kids kind of sometimes dread it…”
Don’t expect that to stop Arrington, a sophomore, who finished a two-mile race last Thursday at Daniel Boone in 11:49 to win by nearly a half-mile. She placed 14th in the TSSAA state meet last season, the best finisher among freshmen in the Large School division.
“Zoe is a very hard worker, gives 110 percent in everything that she does,” Nunn said. “She has just got that combination that you need to go out there and run well and works very hard. Sometimes it is hard to slow her down. It is all out or nothing a lot of times with her.”
Just getting to compete was a joy for the entire team last week, according to Nunn, after months of having to run miles without any reward at the end.
“Last Thursday night was a pleasure just to get out there and run,” Nunn said. “It has been five months since we have had high school sports and to be able to go out there and run against somebody besides ourselves after five months, it was a blessing to be able to do that.”
Leading the way was Arrington, whose primary competition as the area’s best female long distance runner is Science Hill junior running sensation Jenna Hutchins, who recently set a national record in the 3200 meter run.
“If goes well [Zoe] should win that race Saturday. I don’t think Jenna will be running,” said Nunn, who added that Hutchins is entered in the Fender’s Farm Carnival in Jonesborough on Sept. 19. “She is entered in that race, but they don’t have her entered in anything early in the season. Last year we didn’t see Jenna in a race until our region meet.”
Nunn just wants his young squad to have a good time on Saturday, while they continue to slowly work their way through the various COVID-19 related phases in building up toward a climax at the end of the season, which is the state meet in Nashville in November.
“I want to see them compete. That is the main thing at this point of the season,” said Nunn, who learned last week that runners are not required to wear masks, either at the start line or during the race. “I want to see them compete, I want them to go out there and do our best. I am not expecting to go out there and run our best times of the year.”
While Arrington is the headliner for the Vikings, Nunn has other runners to watch on a team that is largely comprised of freshmen.
“Our boys team is fairly young. I have got three freshmen boys right now running top five so we are very young on that end,” he said. “Our girls, same way. We have got Zoe and then we drop off about a minute to [senior] Emma Davis. After Emma we have got two more seniors in the top seven and the rest of them are freshmen.”
All will be challenged on Saturday. Nunn said the 5K course at South Holston Dam is difficult enough, but then add what could be wet, rainy and muddy conditions due to the remnants of Hurricane Laura that is expected to hit the region this weekend.
“The course out there is very tough. It is a very tough course for this time of the year. The course like this you would rather run another month away,” said Nunn, whose Vikings will host the Bristol Cross at Steele Creek Park on Sept. 12, an event that will not have fans due to state and city coronavirus guidelines. “If it is muddy it will be really tough. Last year was pretty sloppy out there, but we were fortunate not to get anybody hurt.
“That is the main thing, get out of this first 5K race without getting anybody hurt and having a good time. The main thing is for the kids to go out there and have fun. As long as we go out there and compete well I will be very happy.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
