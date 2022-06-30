Rubin’s bat sparks State Liners’ 3-game win streak

BRISTOL, Va. – Justin Rubin spent the 2021 offseason playing for the Vermont Lake Monsters of the Futures League.

He’s simply been a monster this summer swinging the bat for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners.

The shortstop from the University of Virginia connected for a two-run homer in the first inning and finished with two hits as Bristol earned a 6-3 victory over the Danville Otterbots on Thursday night at DeVault Stadium.

Rubin’s plate performance and the pitching of Fidel Ulloa from San Joaquin Delta College helped Bristol (8-18) secure its first three-game winning streak of the season and marked the club’s first triumph at home since June 4.

“It’s been a while,” Rubin said.

Rubin has seven hits in 12 at-bats to go along with seven RBIs during that win streak. He’s played second base, third base and shortstop in the three games as well.

The Pennsylvania native has been a sparkplug for sure.

“I would say the key to success is just taking it pitch-by-pitch and trying to have fun,” Rubin said. “For a while we were just going through the motions and we were way too good to be doing that.”

After RBI singles from Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) and Brandon Nigh (Oakland University of Michigan) in the bottom of the first inning gave Bristol a quick lead, Rubin crushed the first pitch he saw from Danville starter Brock Duff as it cleared the fence in left field and extended the advantage to 4-0.

“On go from the start,” Rubin said. “Like I said, just being locked in every pitch makes a world of difference.”

It was his first Appy League blast and he last went yard while playing for the UVa Cavaliers on March 22 against Towson.

Rubin has a .361 batting average and .477 on-base percentage with 10 RBIs in his 11 games with the State Liners.

“He’s been amazing,” Ulloa said. “Just a really solid player.”

Ulloa has been pretty impressive in his own right and he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in five strong innings, walking one and ringing up four strikeouts.

“I was trying to get ahead in the count and then get my breaking ball over,” Ulloa said.

The opening-night starter for the State Liners has been steady all season and is now 2-2 with a 2.93 ERA in his six outings.

“[Pitching coach Larry McCall] has helped me a lot,” Ulloa said. “He’s told me to not to get too fancy with it and just keep the pitch count low.”

Nyle Banks (Southern University), Drew Rudsinski (Saint Leo) and Kerry Wright (Houston) polished off the four-hitter. Wright worked a perfect ninth inning to keep his ERA flawless.

Duff, who is in the transfer portal after playing at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings in suffering his first loss of the season. The graduate of Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, Virginia saw his ERA rise from 0.61 to 3.26.

NOTES: Eric Erato (Northern Illinois), Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr. (Samford) and Jeremy Garcia (Bethune Cookman) each had two hits for Bristol … Rhodes College’s Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) started at first base for Bristol, went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. He actually appeared in one game for Danville last season and homered. … Pitchers Trip Banta (Texas Christian University), Ezra Gustafson (Arkansas-Little Rock), Abingdon High School graduate Chase Hungate (Virginia Commonwealth University) and catcher Braxton Church (Appalachian State) have departed Bristol. Hungate had a 15.63 ERA in four appearances, all of which came on the road. … Renee Pfersch, the mother of Bristol designated hitter Eric Erato, was among those in attendance. … Danville’s Lance Stephenson (Elon) homered. … Burlington’s Trey Cooper (North Carolina State) and Jordan Davis (Catawba Valley Community College) combined to pitch a nine-inning no-hitter on Thursday night as the Sock Puppets posted 3-0 win over Pulaski. … Bristol’s July 4 game against the Bluefield Ridge Runners will now be played at 3 p.m. … Bristol hosts Danville (14-12) today at 7 p.m.