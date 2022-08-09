Royals promote Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) promoted to Low-A Columbia

Gavin Cross has climbed the first rung of the minor league ladder.
The Kansas City Royals promoted the outfielder from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Royals to the Low-A Columbia Fireflies on Tuesday.
Cross hit .500 (5-for-10) with a home run and three RBIs in three games in the ACL. The ninth overall pick in last month's MLB Amateur Draft, Cross connected for his first pro homer on Monday night against Padres prospect Javier Chacon.
Located in South Carolina, the Fireflies are a member of the Carolina League and have 30 regular-season games remaining.
Former Kansas City infielder Tony Pena Jr. is the manager, while ex-Atlanta Braves fan favorite Glenn Hubbard is the bench coach.