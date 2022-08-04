Rough ride for ‘Surviving Six’ who persevered from start to finish

BRISTOL, Va. – Oakland once had the “Bash Brothers,” the Atlanta Braves were led by a pitching staff of Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz known as the “Big Three,” and that New York Yankees dynasty boasted the “Core Four.”

The “Surviving Six” could describe Ray Berry, Daniel Hicks, Eric Erato, Sean Smith Jr., Abel Medina and Drew Rudsinski of the 2022 Bristol State Liners.

That sextet was present for Bristol’s first team workout on May 31 at DeVault Stadium and were in uniform during Thursday night’s home finale, a 10-4 Appalachian League loss to the Elizabethton River Riders.

Bristol (14-36) has used 70 different players over the course of the summer due to injuries, illness, defections and other circumstances. That group of six – who refer to themselves as the OGs – has stuck it out.

“It’s been crazy to say the least,” said Rudsinski, who attends NCAA Division II Saint Leo University. “We got in a little groove at midseason and we kind of had a couple of guys go down with COVID. I came back [after a positive COVID test] and half the guys in the clubhouse were new and I had to go introduce myself as if I was the new guy. I was like, ‘No, I’ve been here since Day 1.’ It’s been cool to meet a lot of different people from all over the place.”

Rudsinski (1-3, 5.95 ERA) was the losing pitcher in Bristol’s season-opener and didn’t get his first win of the season until Wednesday night when he spun five innings of one-hit ball as the State Liners posted a 7-2 win over Elizabethton in the second game of a doubleheader.

“I was really happy to end on a high note for the season,” Rudsinski said. “It’s obviously been a long summer for us. I tried to go out there and be free and easy knowing it probably would be my last start. With that I was able to get everything to work, got ahead of the hitters and got efficient outs.”

Hicks, an infielder from Rhodes College who attended Tennessee High, probably couldn’t name all 69 of his fellow State Liners from the summer of ‘22.

“The times we did have the consistent pitching rotation and bullpen is when we won all of our games it seems like,” Hicks said. “It’s tough when there are two new faces in the dugout every game. I’ll be playing first base and a baserunner will ask me about our pitchers and I’ll say, ‘I don’t know, he just showed up today.’”

The one constant has been Eric Erato, who singled in his first at-bat of the season and hasn’t quit hitting since.

He owns a slash line of .389/.494/.528 to go along with 14 doubles, nine stolen bases and 25 RBIs. He’s walked more times (29) than he’s struck out (25) and was the easy choice in being selected as Bristol’s team MVP.

Erato received a plaque between games of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

“I remember the first week we were busing back from Princeton and I told him ‘Man, you have the best plate approach and discipline.’ He’s been one of the toughest outs in the league,” Rudsinski said.

Hicks also praised his All-Star teammate.

“He’s a dude,” Hicks said. “He just hits – opposite field, up the middle, doubles. Every time up it seems he gets another hit.”

Erato has spent time at first base, second base and in the outfield and made his pitching debut on Thursday. He worked around two walks to pitch a scoreless ninth inning.

“It’s just kind of been an ongoing joke about getting me on the mound for an inning or two,” Erato said. “I didn’t actually think it was going to happen until [Bristol manager] Barbaro [Garbey] came up to me and told me that.”

Erato had been a pitcher in high school.

“Last time I threw was in an intrasquad game [at Northern Illinois University] last fall,” Erato said. “It’s been a while. It wasn’t my best outing, but I threw up a zero and that’s all I can ask of myself.”

Keep in mind he has played in 97 games over the last six months between Northern Illinois University and the Appy League.

“I’ve got to give credit to the training staff back at NIU and [State Liners trainer] Caleb [Johnston] for making sure my body stays healthy,” Erato said. “I’ve been going full bore since January and it’s been baseball, baseball, baseball every week. I’m just in love with it. The grind is something I just want to embrace.”

Smith Jr., who attends Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, had two hits on Thursday and has quietly compiled a .333 batting average.

Berry has been Bristol’s most reliable pitcher out of the bullpen and the former Chilhowie High School star who attends King University is 3-0 with two saves and a 4.44 ERA in 16 outings. Meanwhile, Medina from St. Thomas University in Florida has a 1-3 record in eight appearances on the mound.

The star of the surviving six though was a 20-year-old from Sussex, Wisconsin.

Erato had never spent much time in the South prior to his summer in Bristol, but looked right at home since arriving.

“It’s been quite a ride,” Erato said. “I always have high expectations for myself and it’s just going out and playing the game to the best of my ability. I’ve just been put in good situations by Barbaro and my teammates that has allowed me to excel and I’m truly grateful.”

NOTES: The start of Thursday’s game was delayed 18 minutes due to a thunderstorm that never materialized. … Former Tennessee High standout Brayden Blevins (Emory & Henry) pitched for the second straight night for the State Liners. He allowed one hit on one run in working the fourth inning with two walks and two strikeouts. … Bristol outfielder Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson had three hits and was a home run short of the cycle. Originally committed to Oklahoma, Jimerson now plans to play his college ball with the Memphis Tigers. … Brad Carter threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Virginia High graduate and longtime scoreboard operator for Bristol’s Appalachian League franchise had some velocity on his toss to Erato. … Bristol closes the season this weekend at Johnson City. The State Liners play a doubleheader against the Doughboys today and wrap up the season on Saturday.