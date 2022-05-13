Ron Necciai's 27-K masterpiece in Bristol occurred on this date 70 years ago

Seventy years ago today, Bristol was the center of the professional baseball world.

Ron Necciai of the Bristol Twins became the first – and still the only – pitcher to notch 27 strikeouts in a nine-inning pro game on May 13, 1952 as he achieved the feat in a 7-0 Appalachian League win over the Welch Miners from West Virginia at Shaw Stadium.

His final line on that cool Tuesday evening with an estimated 1,183 spectators on hand: 9 I.P., 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 27 Ks.

Four Welch batters reached base via error, a hit by pitch, a walk and a passed ball to prevent it from being a perfect game, but it was a peerless outing that is still awe-inspiring.

Ed Sullivan invited Necciai to appear on his television show soon after that game, but he declined.

Legendary pitcher turned radio commentator Dizzy Dean mentioned the masterpiece on a national broadcast a few days after it occurred.

Pat Jordan penned an article on the man from Pennsylvania and the milestone in 1987 for Sports Illustrated and the Bristol Herald Courier’s own George Stone wrote a must-read book on Necciai in 2008.

A plaque has stood not far from the entrance of DeVault Stadium since 1999 commemorating the major moment in the minor leagues.

A 19-year-old who earned the nickname “Rocket Ron” from Bristol Herald Courier sports editor Gene “Pappy” Thompson, Necciai was a third-year pro in 1952 who had been assigned to Bristol of the Class D level of the minors as he battled painful and persistent bleeding ulcers.

In his first appearance for the Twins against the Kingsport Cherokees, Necciai struck out 20 batters and in his next start he whiffed 19 Pulaski Phillies.

Then came that night at Shaw Stadium as he ended a once in a lifetime game by getting Robert Kendrick of the Miners swinging.

“ Some things about the game I remember vaguely,” Necciai told Stone on the 60th anniversary. “But I remember clearly [Bristol catcher] Harry [Dunlop] running up to me before I even got off the mound and asking, ‘Do you know what you just did?’

“ Of course I knew, how could I not with the crowd reminding me and the chatter in the dugout? But when Harry said I just struck out 27 I thought, what was the big deal. Baseball had been played for over 100 years and I just assumed somebody did it before me.”

Nope.

Necciai is in a class all by himself.

He K’ed 24 in his next start at Kingsport and was pitching in the big leagues for the Pittsburgh Pirates by the time the 1952 season was over.

Injuries eventually derailed his career and he entered the sporting goods business after his playing days were done. Now 89 and living in Pennsylvania these days, Necciai will surely get some phone calls today from those asking him once again to relive that magical evening in Bristol.

We asked some guys who have been involved in professional baseball at all levels about their thoughts on Necciai’s notable place in baseball history:

What jumps out to you most about that performance?

T.C. Calhoun (George Wythe High School and Virginia Intermont College graduate, St. Louis Cardinals scout): “His stuff must have been on in every aspect. He was probably toying with hitters if he had that much swing and miss stuff. … I wish I was there. To see his reaction, the crowd’s reaction and especially the opposing team’s reaction.”

Kory DeHaan (Bristol Pirates manager in 2016, former San Diego Padres outfielder): “It seems the best performances come when you’re not thinking about being perfect, you’re just grinding every pitch. His stomach was killing him and he was just trying to get through it. I’ve been there before with sore body parts, just trying to not aggravate it worse, and I ended up hitting and playing better. It’s crazy how it works like that.”

Thomas Francisco (Abingdon High School graduate; current St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer): “It sounds like 70 years ago Friday was a bad day to be a hitter. Such an unbelievable achievement that will never happen again.”

Jeff Katz: (Author, baseball historian, former mayor of Cooperstown, New York): “It’s ridiculously amazing and improbable. And then to follow it up with another 20-plus strikeouts. Stories like these are what make baseball so wonderful – unknown guys doing unbelievable things. It gives one hope to know we’re all capable of greatness on any given day.”

Seth McClung (MLB pitcher, 2003-2009; uncle of Gate City High school grad/NBA player Mac McClung): “I would have to say the stamina to maintain such a level where you’re striking out that many guys. These hitters are professional and you’re a professional, but the stamina alone to maintain that level of consistency and dominance is pretty amazing.”

Eric Minshall (Bristol Pirates pitching coach in 2019; current pitching coach of the Florence Y’alls of the independent Frontier League): “The dominance and perfection that is required to accomplish such a feat. Throwing an estimated 200 pitches in a game on top of that? Sensational.”

Larry Owens (Bellarmine University head coach, pitching coach for the Bristol White Sox from 2011-2013): “The performance itself. 27 Ks is extraordinary.”

Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East High School graduate; current Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguer): “Striking out 27 batters is incredible and something I think will never be done again. Mainly because of pitch counts to save pitcher’s arms and secondly, strikeout pitchers tend to throw more pitches per plate appearance.”

How locked in does an individual have to be to deliver such an outing?

McClung: “When you’re feeling good like that – I’ve never felt that good, but had some games where I felt pretty good – you don’t know your surroundings. You’re so into yourself of what you’re trying go do, so focused on executing, it’s an out of body, otherworldly kind of feeling.”

Minshall: “You have to be hyper-focused to be on your game while striking out 27. The fact that he had overwhelming stomach pain may have actually helped him. Having to focus on the mound to get outs, strikeouts no less, while battling pain is surreal. Most guys today would take themselves out of the game.”

Owens: I don’t know how locked in he was, but with the stuff he had I don’t think he needed to be too locked in.”

Stratton: “No question you have to be locked in each and every batter to be able to do that in professional ball.”

Thornton “Bean” Stringfellow (Virginia High graduate, minor league pitcher from 1985-89, former MLB agent): “Usually the deeper into the game, the more locked in one becomes. The intensity level must have been off the charts.”

Will a performance like that ever be matched?

Calhoun: “I would have a hard time seeing this ever being broken. They say records are made to be broken, but this one seems pretty safe to stick.”

DeHaan: “I believe someone will do it again. The odds say it won’t happen for a long time, but there are some amazing arms pitching right now and it’s really hard to hit.”

McClung: “I used to think records like that wouldn’t be touched, but with today’s game trending so much toward just trying to hit home runs. I wouldn’t say it’s probable, but I think it’s possible somebody could do something like that again.”

Minshall: “You never want to say never, but as velocity has jumped, strike zones have changed and the style of play has adapted to a higher hitting speed I find it extremely hard to believe this feat could ever be duplicated. To me, this feat is right up there with Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak. So many things have to go right and the skill required to do so is simply extraordinary.”

Owens: “I think his record is safe and secure.”

Stringfellow: “I am confident it won’t be beaten and doubtful it will be tied. That performance was incredible on any level, including video games.”

