Robinson, Oak Hill turn up defense to defeat Asheville School

BRISTOL, Va. – The Oak Hill Academy Warriors have long relied on five-star jump shooters, power dunkers and high-flying athletes.

The current edition of the Warriors is all about defense.

Behind waves of defensive pressure and 15 points from Micah Robinson, OHA held off another challenge late Thursday with a 62-54 win over the Asheville School in the opening round of the FriendshipCars.com Big Shots.net Virginia Invitational at the Bearcat Den.

“Everywhere we go, teams are always going to give us their best shot because of the name on our chests,” Robinson said. “We’ve been through a lot this season, and that’s helped us to come through in games like this.”

Asheville, which features size and shooters, trailed throughout the game but did close to within 55-48 with 6:12 left in the fourth quarter.

OHA point guard Josh Holloway answered with a 3-pointer and the Warriors held on.

Blue-chip point guard Derin Saran led Asheville with 15 points.

Holloway contributed nine points and steady defense for Oak Hill. Roanoke native Elijah Mitchell also led the effort on defense and converted two 3-pointers.

“Asheville has good size, but we stepped it up on defense again,” OHA coach Yerrick Stoneman said. “We’ve been outmatched at times in our NIBC games, but we’ve held all those teams except one to 55 points or less.

“We can really defend, and Micah did his thing again. He’s been our best player.”

Oak Hill was originally scheduled to play at 7 p.m., but that time slot was changed to the late game on Wednesday night. The Warriors will also be in action at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Graham 58,

Twin Springs 53

Markel Ray stands five-foot-five and weighs around 125 pounds. Ray is also one of top young basketball prospects in far Southwest Virginia.

After spending an apprentice year on the Graham junior varsity last season as a freshman, Ray now averages 14 points, four assists and two steals. That stat line includes Thursday’s 16-point effort in a game streamed nationally on BallerTV.

“There’s always a bit of butterflies in a game like this, but I’m locked-in and mentally prepared by tipoff,” Ray said. “I try to bring energy at all times and get my teammates involved.”

What about the pressure of playing in an event that includes powers such as Oak Hill Academy?

“I came to Bristol to watch our varsity last year,” Ray said. “It’s a nice atmosphere in this gym and it’s so much fun to play on this court. Defense was the key to this one.”

Ray credits his brother, West Virginia State football player Marqus Ray, for his ability and development in hoops.

“Markel needed that time to develop his game last season,” Graham coach Todd Baker said. “He still gets bumped around a little bit, but he’s getting stronger.”

Along with a quick first step, there is a reason why Ray has made such a smooth transition to the varsity.

“He’s a gym rat who doesn’t play other sports,” Baker said. “Markel is basketball all the way and he’s getting better every game.”

Six-foot-five senior Bradley Owens was the story early, scoring 20 points as Twin Springs took a 32-22 halftime advantage.

Graham, who started four sophomores and a freshman, searched for combinations.

“Twin Springs was sagging so much on defense that we couldn’t get any penetration,” Baker said. “We finally put two perimeter shooters out there and they made a difference.”

Sophomore Blake Graham contributed nine points for Graham, which connected on five 3 pointers and placed nine players in the scoring column

With a 9-0 run, Graham pulled within 43-42 at the 5:30 mark of the fourth quarter when Ray connected on a twisting drive.

Taking advantage of defensive switches by the Titans, the G-Men finally took the lead with 1:45 left when Ray rolled in a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Cole Sexton followed with another three at the 1:09 mark as Graham went up 54-51 and held on.

Owens led the Titans with 25 points, while 6-4 senior Connor Lane added 20. Twin Springs was coming off a key Cumberland District win on Tuesday before an overflow crowd at Eastside.

“We played pretty decent for three quarters, and then we kind of folded,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said. “Graham got really physical with us. We just didn’t respond.”

Graham (5-5) outscored the Titans 25-10 in the fourth quarter. It was the third game in three nights for the G-Men including Wednesday’s loss to the Oak Hill Red team.

“Owens and Lane are great players, but our defensive effort was so much better in the second half,” Baker said.

Virginia High 78, Northwood 52

The star continues to rise for Virginia High senior Aquemini Martin.

An athletic 6-5 post, Martin displayed various talents Thursday en route to collecting 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

“Aquemini has been doing that all season, and he’s improving all the time,” VHS coach Julius Gallishaw said.

The stat line on the season for Martin is 13 points, 10 rebounds and nearly five blocks.

“The sky is the limit for Aquemini,” Gallishaw said.

What’s behind the emergence of Martin, who has received an offer from King University?

“I just relaxed and started playing,” Martin said. “Before this season, I was holding back. It’s my senior year and I don’t have anything to lose, so I spent time in the weight room and I’m going after it on the court.”

Scouts from schools such as Chattanooga were watching Thursday.

“I don’t pay attention to that stuff because it would make me nervous,” Martin said. “It’s been a dream of mine to play at the college level. Now, everything is coming together.”

Senior point guard Dante Worley led VHS with 20 points, while Ethan Carpenter added 11 points and six rebounds.

Northwood actually took a 7-2 lead. Relying on transition offense and full-court pressure defense, VHS (11-4) answered to take a 26-11 lead en route to its fifth straight win.

“We have a new lineup this season and the guys are starting to pick up what we needed to do,” Gallishaw said.

Denim Kirk paced Northwood with 11 points.