Robinson has adjusted to Oak Hill

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. – Micah Robinson grew up following the Oak Hill Academy basketball program.

He knew all about the national television appearances and the NBA stars who refined their skills under legendary coach Steve Smith.

“But I never thought I would be playing at Oak Hill,” said Robinson in a campus interview last week.

Robinson’s hoops journey took a dramatic turn this past offseason when he met new coach OHA head coach Yerrick Stoneman on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Robinson was competing with the Southern Assault travel program at the time.

“Coach Stoneman and I started talking, and I eventually ended up in Virginia,” said Robinson, who played at Southern Cal Academy in Los Angeles last winter.

Entering this week’s FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational at Virginia High, the four-star recruit is one of the hottest prospects on the prep level. Schools such as Kansas, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Arizona State have made contact.

How good is the 6-foot-7 Robinson?

He has been ranked No. 17 nationally among all small forwards in the junior class. A multi-positional defender with strength and quickness, Robinson can pass, run and score against bigger defenders.

Among recruiting experts, the most common description for Robinson is efficient.

“Coach Stoneman and his staff have placed a lot of trust in me and they allow me to pretty much play free,” Robinson said. “I try to take good shots, especially shots that I’m comfortable with. That mindset has allowed me to produce and be an efficient player.”

Through eight games in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, Robinson has averaged double figures against the nation’s elite talent representing juggernauts such as Montverde, IMG and Sunrise Christian.

OAH has gone winless in eight NIBC contests, including a 64-56 setback to 2021 Arby’s Classic champion Long Island Lutheran in Saturday’s Hoophall Classic played at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

But the defensive-minded Warriors have been close to several NIBC victories despite a lack of size and the recent loss of two players.

The Warriors have 13 non-conference wins, and are 10-0 at home inside cozy Turner Gym.

“Before two weekends ago, our NIBC games weren’t going the way we wanted but we could have won several times,” Robinson said. “That boosted our confidence and showed that we can compete in this conference.”

For OHA and basketball fans across the nation, the fun starts with 6-foot-1 point guard Josh Holloway.

“Josh is very good at getting past his defender,” Robinson said. “That allows him to get an open layup or pass the ball to an open teammate. Having a guy like that really helps.”

The Oak Hill cast also features 6-9 shooter Drayton “Diesel” Jones, savvy 6-4 guard Dontae Russell-Nance and dynamic 6-3 sophomore shooting guard Kaden Magwood.

As usual, Robinson will be in the spotlight this week in Bristol. Oak Hill opens play on Thursday with a 7 p.m. game against the Asheville School.

“I wouldn’t call it pressure because all this is just preparing me for the college level where there will be lot more people watching from the stands and on television,” Robinson said. “I look at this opportunity as a fun thing. I get to show what I can do.”

Home for Robinson is the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas. What about that transition from the bustling Dallas-Fort Worth area to far Southwest Virginia where the enrollment at OHA is roughly 150.

“There are a lot of people in Dallas. Here at Oak Hill, it’s very quiet and you are isolated. It’s just me, my teammates and a small number of students,” Robinson said. “It was definitely a hard adjustment but I surprised myself and adjusted pretty quickly.”

Robinson is now following in the path of NBA greats such as Rod Strickland, Jerry Stackhouse and Carmelo Anthony.

“It’s cool to see those banners, trophies and jerseys in Oak Hill gym,” Robinson said. “I enjoy it here now.”