RURAL RETREAT, Va. — The stage has been set.

Caleb Roberts’ time has arrived as the quarterback for the Rural Retreat Indians.

“It has been a long road for sure. I am looking to do big things. I am expected to do a lot,” said Roberts, a senior for the Indians. “It is a big opportunity obviously, but I was expected to do this my whole career. I am excited to do it too.”

Better late than not at all for Roberts, who hopes to lead the Indians to a postseason berth for the first time since 2017. They have been close the last few seasons, but have fallen just short, including last year in a 34-24 season-ending loss to Lebanon that left them sitting at home.

“It was heartbreaking,” Roberts said. “We had good hope all season, but we have got to do better this year.”

Rural Retreat finished with a 4-5 record last season, with all five losses coming to teams that won playoff games. Four were by a combined 28 points, including a two-point loss to Class 1 state runner-up George Wythe and an overtime setback to Region 1D runner-up Patrick Henry. They also dropped close decisions to Lebanon and Holston. Only a loss to Region 1C runner-up Grayson County got away from them.

“We just couldn’t get over the hump, that was the hump that kind of held us back,” Rural Retreat head coach Jamey Hughes said. “The bad part is outside of the Grayson game all of those could have gone either way.

“We have just got to find a way to make that play and get the win. If we can ever get there I think we can be successful in the playoffs...I feel like we are close, we have just got to break through and find a way to get over the hump.”

Roberts will play a big role in whatever the Indians do, with the senior replacing Ely Blevins behind center. He has been there before.

“Caleb started as a sophomore. We made a change probably around little over halfway that season,” Hughes said. “Eli stepped in and started playing quarterback there. As we went into last year, Eli was kind of the guy there, but we knew we had Caleb as well. He spot-started a couple of games for us last year and did a great job.”

While Rural Retreat is known for running the football, Roberts is hoping to put the ball in the air more this season, especially after the loss of talented back Gatlin Hight to graduation.

“I am hoping to be a good leader, I am hoping to pass a lot more this year,” he said. “I am hoping to throw the ball a lot.”

That would be fine with senior Tucker Fontaine, who not only lines up in the secondary with Roberts, but joins Christopher Sapp, Trevor Shelton and Gunner Hagerman as quality receivers for the Indians.

“Caleb is a double threat, he can run the ball and throw the ball,” Fontaine said. “He has got a good ball.

Like most small schools, Roberts doesn’t leave the field very often, also playing defensive back for the Indians.

“It is fun. I love to be on the field at all times,” he said. “It is tough, but you have got to do what you have got to do.”

Rural Retreat opens the season on Aug. 25 by hosting Fort Chiswell, one of several Mountain Empire District schools on the slate, along with George Wythe and Grayson County. Eastern Montgomery and Lebanon round out the non-district slate.

That will be followed by the usual competitive Hogoheegee District slate, which includes Honaker for the first time, with the Tigers leaving the Black Diamond District and replacing Lebanon, which has returned to the Class 2A ranks and the Southwest District.

Roberts doesn’t have a preference on which game matters the most.

“All of them,” he said. “It is really whoever we are playing, that is who we want to focus on.”

While Honaker and Patrick Henry appear to be early favorites in the Hogoheegee, Roberts feels like the Indians could also be in the mix, not only for league supremacy, but also to snag that elusive playoff berth.

“I think we can.,” he said. “Honaker is going to come in, they are going to be tough, but we know who we are going up against on every other team.”

Hughes is confident that Roberts will do his part to make it happen.

“He has grown a lot. That sophomore year he struggled a little bit and had some bad luck,” Hughes said. “That was the year that Gatlin got hurt in game one. That didn’t help him, being a young quarterback and our best running back goes down in game one.

“He is a great kid and he has stuck with us. He cares about this football team and he is just like that in other sports too. He is one of our best basketball players, one of our best baseball players and he does all three of them and he is all in on all of them. That is just the kind of kid he is.”

Roberts, who is considering attending Virginia Tech or Appalachian State after his high school days are over, knows what the Indians must to do reach their goals.

“We have got to work hard. We have got a lot of things to work on,” he said. “We have to get prepared every week, week by week.”

There is little doubt Roberts will do and has done just that. Now he wants to show his appreciation to the Rural Retreat coaching staff for believing in him for so long to get his chance.

“They have helped me throughout my entire career,” Roberts said. “They knew I was going to be doing this my senior year so they have been preparing me throughout my career.”

His goals for the season ahead?

“I just want to win,” he said.