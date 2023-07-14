It’s been a week to remember for Mardy Roberts III.

On Saturday at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park, the 13-year-old Church Hill, Tennessee, resident held off Kingsport’s Hunter Morgan, 14, to win the Bandolero race.

On Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Roberts finished fourth in the Bandolero Outlaws division of the Summer Shootout Series. Morgan took third in the event that was shown nationally on the FloRacing streaming service.

“I’ve raced at a bunch of tracks since I started at age nine, but running at Charlotte is on a different level in all ways,” Roberts said. “The field is deep with racers from all over the country and the competition is close.”

Roberts, Morgan and another Kingsport Miniway racer in North Carolina’s T.J. Moon are regulars in Charlotte. The 10-week Summer Shootout Series, which features Bandolero and Legends cars, has long served as one of the top training grounds for NASCAR dreamers.

The working relationship between Roberts and Morgan is tight on and off the track.

“Hunter spends time at my house and our families travel to races together some weeks,” said Roberts, who also competed in the Shootout Series last year. “Hunter has a lot of experience and it shows.”

The pathway to the karting world for Roberts has a familiar theme. His grandfather, Mardy Roberts, ran Late Models at Kingsport Speedway while his father, Mardy Roberts II, provides the mechanical mastery in the pits.

“I didn’t really like racing at first, but my older brother got involved in Bandoleros. When he got too big, I got his cars,” Mardy III said.

Following a successful test at Kingsport Miniway, Roberts competed in a regional touring series for two years. The stops included Tri-County Motor Speedway in Hudson, North Carolina, and Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina.

There is nothing easy about driving a Bandolero. The colorful spec-series machines are built like miniature stock cars, with a tube frame and no front suspension.

“These cars can definitely be a challenge to drive, especially on bumpy tracks,” Roberts said. “It took me about three years to really get comfortable.”

The other member of Team Roberts is Mardy’s younger brother, Mason.

Just like Mardy, Mason has been paying his dues the hard way.

“I totaled the car in my first practice,” said Mason, who also competes in the Summer Shootout Series. “I didn’t want to go back after that, but my brother gave me the motivation to race again two years later and he’s been motivating me ever since.”

Mardy hopes to reach the Late Model or NASCAR ranks someday. For now, he just wants to create more summer memories.

“Karting is a fun deal,” Mardy said. “We all help each other and try to learn while having fun.”

Pit Stops: Caden Kvapil and the Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports team finished seventh in last Saturday’s CARS Tour Pro Late Model race at Wake County Speedway in Raleigh, North Carolina. After capturing the pole and leading 99 of the 100 laps, Kvapil was involved in a last-lap tangle with Gio Ruggiero. Logan Jones (Fredericksburg, Va.) avoided the damage to post his first career win in the series. The next Pro Late Model race is set for July 29 at Hickory Motor Speedway...This week’s program at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park will feature a pair of 50-lap Late Model races….The points leaders at Kingsport Speedway include Jamie Meadows (Street Stock), Jacob York (Late Model), John Ketron (Pure 4) and Josh Collins in Beginner Front Wheel Drive.