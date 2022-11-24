 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region 2D Football

Roberts a tower of power for G-Men

Graham football

Graham senior Connor Roberts is a key part of the G-Men attack, which will look to defend its Region 2D championship on Saturday against Ridgeview at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.

BLUEFIELD, Va. – It’s easy to spot Graham senior lineman Connor Roberts on the football field.

Just look for the animated guy with the long blonde hair and No. 56 jersey delivering big hits on offense and defense for the G-Men.

“I’m an emotional person, and I use that to my advantage,” Roberts said.

What’s with the eye black and all that hair flowing under his helmet?

“Oh, I love my hair. That gives me strength,” Roberts said.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Roberts has been a tower of power for Graham for four years.

On Saturday, Roberts figures to play a key role in the Region 2D title game when the G-Men (12-0) face the Ridgeview Wolfpack (11-1) in a 1 p.m. start.

“This is a big one,” Roberts said.

In last year’s regional championship matchup against Ridgeview, Roberts helped Graham rushed for 180 yards and pass for 119 as the G-Men rallied from a 14-0 second quarter deficit to win 49-21.

Every starter on the Graham offensive line returned this season except tackle Brody Meadows. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Meadows, who was rated as the No. 14 prep player in Virginia by the 247Sports Composite as a senior, now plays at Virginia Tech.

The other veterans on the Graham line include junior guard junior guard Kaden Rotenberry (5-10, 220), senior guard Cody Dolin (6-3, 230), senior center Ethan Alvis (5-9, 230) and 6-1, 250-pound junior tackle Carter Lloyd.

“We’ve all been playing together since around age five,” Alvis said. “For sure it was adjustment losing Brody, but Connor has filled his shoes well.”

Just ask junior running back Ty’Drez Clements, who has accounted for over 1,500 yards rushing and 25 scores this season.

“I love running behind Connor and all my linemen. I know the holes will always be there with those guys,” Clements said.

After earning playing time as a freshman, Roberts has started the past three years. There is no question about toughness or team-first attitude here.

“I can play a seven, five, three or even one technique on defense. I will work anywhere where they need me,” Roberts said.

Graham head coach Tony Palmer said Roberts handles many roles, including motivator.

“Connor is an all-around team player who we can move around. And he’s very intense,” Palmer said.

Senior quarterback Brayden Meadows, the younger brother of Brody, knows something about the mentality of Roberts.

“Connor is one of the toughest guys I know,” Meadows said. “Connor can be crazy at times, but he’s a hard worker and one heck of a player.”

The work ethic of Roberts has translated into offers from football coaches at Lehigh, Emory & Henry and Bluefield State.

“I’ve had a couple other looks, but I will wait to my decision after the season,” Roberts said.

The immediate concern for Meadows and his teammates on the offensive line is creating running lanes for Clements and company on Saturday.

“We’re a family,” Roberts said. “We know our jobs and we just go to work.”

agregory@bristolnews.com — Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

