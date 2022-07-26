Rising area seniors Jones, Looney shine during recent Commowealth Games

Virginia High’s Brody Jones and Grundy’s Jessi Looney were among the athletes from far Southwest Virginia to shine earlier this month during the Commonwealth Games in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Jones played for the silver medal-winning West squad in the All-Star baseball event and stood out among the state’s elite during festivities held July 15-17 at Liberty University.

The rising senior went 1-for-2 with two walks, a single, stolen base and run scored in a 7-6, eight-inning win over the East, while also making a diving catch in center field that resulted in a double play after a baserunner stranded too far from third base.

Jones later pitched four innings of one-run ball and notched five strikeouts against the North, which won Commonwealth Games gold for the fifth consecutive year.

“I was pretty happy with that. The North was good,” Jones said. “They could really hit the ball.”

It was the second straight summer Jones had competed in the Commonwealth Games.

“Brody pitched very well against a very good hitting team and kept them off balance,” said Rodney Spradlin, the West’s coach and the former baseball boss at William Byrd High School. “A very athletic kid who played with a lot more confidence this year than he had last year. In my opinion, he projects more as a pitcher than a position player, but with a lot more of at-bats could possibly be a position player.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Jones also projects as a potential NCAA Division I football player.

He has been invited to gridiron camps hosted by Virginia Tech and Appalachian State, while Old Dominion University and Richmond have expressed interest in the athletic quarterback.

The Commonwealth Games marked his last high-profile baseball tournament of the summer as the two-sport star is now in football mode.

“I’m pumped for my senior football season,” Jones said. “My team and I have been working hard this summer; hitting the weights and going to camps. I’ll be playing outside linebacker this year as well as QB. My coaches have been very supportive and have been helping learn my new position on defense. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Meanwhile, Looney participated in five girls basketball games and two track and field events during the Commonwealth Games.

“Competing in both basketball and track was tough, but was so worth it,” Looney said. “I didn’t know if I would be able to do so due to the timing, but I am very thankful that God worked it out for me to be able to do the events.”

This past Saturday was especially busy for the rising senior at Grundy.

“I ran the 3,000-meter race at 9:30 [a.m.], played the basketball game at 10 and then went right back right after to the track to compete in high jump,” Looney said.

Looney placed second in the 3,000-meter run (12:20.96) and won the high jump with a top leap of 1.44 meters.

“I was a little tired after the 3,000, but the adrenaline from it carried into the basketball game and then high jump later,” Looney said. “

The hoops team she played on – Aftershock – finished 4-1 in collecting a bronze medal. Kate Bostic (Grundy), Carey Keene (Lebanon), Abi Deskins (Twin Valley), Cheyanna Davis (Grundy), Ally Bales (Richlands), Heileigh Vencill (Grundy), Jade Vencill (Grundy), Rayne Hawthorne (Twin Valley), Haylee Moore (Twin Valley) and Haylie Payne (River View, West Virginia) joined Looney on the team coached by Brian Moore and Travis Hawthorne.

“The Commonwealth Games for basketball has been something in my life for six years and we as a team always have hoped and strived for gold, but have come up short by one or two places,” Looney said. “Who knew that the gold medal I always wanted to get would be from track? I also am very grateful that Coach Moore was so supportive.”

Proffitt among new coaches

Travis Proffitt is the new head girls basketball coach at Holston and he certainly has familiarity with the school.

“My mother and father, as well as my two oldest kids graduated from Holston High School,” Proffitt said. “I am extremely proud to be a Cavalier. I’ve been a fan of Holston sports throughout my life.”

A member of Holston’s Class of 1992 himself who played football and basketball for the Cavaliers, Proffitt has been the coach of the girls hoops program at Damascus Middle School the last nine years and has assisted with the varsity program each of the last two seasons.

He replaces John Hubbard at the helm.

“My main goal is to help build better student-athletes and citizens,” Proffitt said. “To paraphrase a coaching friend of mine, we want to teach life lessons and hopefully they will learn a little bit about basketball along the way.”

>>> Andrea Carey Montgomery has taken over as the head volleyball coach at Thomas Walker.

Montgomery played multiple sports at Middlesboro High School in Kentucky and has coached youth league softball in the past.

Montgomery takes over for Kristen Murphy Parker, who remains as Thomas Walker’s head softball coach. Parker led the Pioneers to a Region 1D runner-up finish and state tournament spot on the volleyball court in 2019.

“I hope to build off what [Parker] has started with the volleyball team and maybe bring something new to the team,” Montgomery said.

>>> Chris Mann (girls soccer) and Candace Mullins (cross country) have joined Austen Arnold (baseball) as new head coaches at Gate City.

This will be Mann’s second stint leading Gate City’s girls as guided the program from 2008-2015 with six state tournament appearances during that span.

“With the success I had my first time around,” Mann said. “It adds a lot of pressure to be successful this second time around.”

Mann is a native of Bedford County, Virginia, and played soccer at Jefferson Forrest High School. His oldest son, Daniel, was a soccer standout for the boys team at Gate City.

“In taking over, I’m hoping to continue that tradition and having this team compete for the top spot in the district,” Mann said. “The girls lose some key pieces from last year’s team and they will be hard to replace, but the team will be returning a lot of sophomores and juniors with experience. So, I’m looking forward to getting out on the field with them and seeing their strengths and weaknesses and just helping them get better.”

Buchanan commits to VMI

Seth Buchanan announced recently he had verbally committed to the baseball program at Virginia Military Institute.

The rising senior at Lebanon High School plays shortstop and pitcher for the Pioneers, hitting .441 with six home runs and 30 RBIs and going 7-3 with a 1.80 ERA on the mound in 2022.

VMI is a member of the Southern Conference and went 16-40 this past season.

The Keydets play the Virginia Cavaliers on a yearly basis and Buchanan’s older brother, Matthew, is a rising sophomore pitcher at UVa.

“The most appealing thing about VMI is the program, coaches and the great education that comes along with it,” Buchanan said. “They have a very challenging schedule. I have always wanted to play baseball at the college level. Being able to have a chance to compete against my brother is exciting, but most importantly to obtain an amazing degree.”

Buchanan has played in tournaments in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and Arizona this summer while competing for the Kansas City Royals scout team.

VHSL football practice begins

Football practice can officially begin for Virginia High School League teams on Thursday, even though some schools have opted to start on Monday.