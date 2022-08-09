Rife to lead Richlands after surprise change

RICHLANDS, Va. Richlands basketball is going back to the future.

Tom Rife, who was highly successful as the girls and boys basketball coach in the 1980s and ‘90s is back as a girls coach.

Rife was appointed at the Monday school board meeting to succeed Aaron Lowe, the head coach for the last seven seasons, who was relieved of his duties.

A graduate of Richlands, Rife began his coaching career with the Blue Tornado as an assistant in the boys program and the head girls coach in the late 1970’s. He coached the girls in the fall and boy’ in winter until the two started playing in the same season in 2000.

Rife, who coached the boys until 2005 before moving into administration at Graham Middle School, took both boys and girls teams to the regional playoffs during his tenure at Richlands where he also served as athletic director.

Rife eventually retired from the school system and returned for one year as the boys head coach at Tazewell during the 2015-16 season.

The veteran coach said Richlands had been very good to him and he hoped to give something back in his new role.

He said the community had always been supportive and it was no different this time.

“I have had a lot of calls and they have been positive and people are excited,” Rife said.

Rife was scheduled to meet with the Richlands High School administration on Tuesday and with the coaching staff and players later in the day.

Rife said he was looking forward to getting open gym started and working with the girls. He inherits a team that lost to Ridgeview in the first round of Region 2D play last year. Three starters, including Southwest District first team all-district selection Jaylyn Altizer return from that team.

Richlands’ junior varsity program finished on top of the SWD standings last season.

Lowe had led the RHS girls program since 2017, having previously served as an assistant under Dennis Palmer for four seasons.

Tazewell County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy would not comment on Lowe’s dismissal, saying it was not county policy to comment on personnel matters.