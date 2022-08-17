Ridin’ with Riddell: Riddell growing more confident as ETSU looks to defend Southern Conference title with new offense

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – It was a season to remember for East Tennessee State football.

The Buccaneers finished 11-2, won the Southern Conference championship and picked up a Football Championship Series first round playoff victory last season.

They even opened the season with a convincing victory over Vanderbilt from the Southeastern Conference.

“It was a journey,” ETSU redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Riddell said. “I don’t know how to put into words, but it was definitely a journey. It is always one thing to expect to win the championship, but to go out and do it, it was amazing, that is the first championship I have ever won.”

Now it’s time to do it all over again.

“The excitement level is high,” said Riddell, after ETSU’s first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday at toasty Greene Stadium. “We feel good, we feel good about our offense, we feel like we are going to make something happen. Everyone is ready to get out there and show it.”

That offense, which produced 32.7 points per game last season, has undergone a change with the arrival of George Quarles, who has replaced the retired Randy Sanders as coach of the Bucs.

There was an adjustment time, but Riddell has grown to like the change, which is still expected to produce plenty of points.

“It is definitely a little easier to play in this offense. I would say a lot faster, but in spring even more so, I still wasn’t all the way there,” Riddell said. “Now I feel like I am all the way there, I am playing as fast as I want to.

“I have that confidence that I kind of gained through spring, but also early in this camp I did some things that made me feel good about myself and my O-line helped me out a lot.”

Riddell had a terrific season a year ago, throwing for 2,464 yards, 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions, while completing 62.4 percent of his pass attempts.

He wants even better results this season.

“It was exceptional, but it could have been better,” Riddell said. “That is how I always look at it, Even if we would have won the [national] championship, it is something versus Furman I could I done better, there was something versus whoever, I could have done better.”

He stepped up when needed most, completing 26-of-29 passes for 265 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 38-35 win at Mercer to clinch the SoCon title in the final regular season game of the season.

“That is what I want to do every game,” Riddell said. “I just have to keep practicing and keep watching the film and seeing how I can get it done.”

Riddell will lead ETSU into the season opener on Sept. 1 against Mars Hill, having to move on after the loss of several starters, including All-America running back Quay Holmes, defensive back Tyree Robinson and linebacker Jared Folks.

“You don’t replace somebody like [Quay],” Riddell said. “You find where this team will be good at, asking how are we going to be good, how are we going to go on without him and still be a successful. That is what we are doing.”

ETSU also lost a pair of key transfers in offensive lineman Tre’mond Shorts (LSU) and tight end Nate Adkins (North Carolina State).

“Those are some big pieces to replace and we have got to find out how we can still be successful without them,” said the 5-foot-11, 170-pound resident of Tampa, Florida.

That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare. In addition to Jacob Saylors, who was an preseason All-America running back selection, the Buccaneers have a talented collection of receivers, led by Will Huzzie, who had 58 receptions last season, 20 more than anyone else on the team.

“When are we not targeting Will?, Riddell said. “Easy to throw to and we got some depth at that position in the offseason.”

That includes Science Hill graduate Solomon Dunn, an imposing 6-5 receiver, who is also a fan of the new offense.

“The offense is very different from last year. We are trying to run an up-tempo offense and we are passing the ball and spreading the field more,” Dunn said. “We still have our run game with Jacob Saylors and [Bryson] Irby. Just being able to pass the ball and spread it around too is going to open up the run game. I feel like we are going to be a very dynamic offense this year.”

It looked the part at last week’s scrimmage, with the Bucs rolling up 461 yards on offense, including 151 yards and two scores by Riddell, who noticed that the offense appeared to be ahead of the defense, which isn’t always the case early in preseason preparations.

That was done with Saylors sitting out as a precautionary measure.

“That is exactly what was going through my head,” Riddell said. “I felt like we were able to move the ball however we wanted at whatever tempo we wanted to. Normally it is the other way around, we are trying to find our tempo, trying to find different ways to move the ball, but we seemed to do it pretty well today.”

That fact was noticed by Max Evans, a key defensive line returnee for the Bucs.

“Tyler is a veteran quarterback at this point, a great quarterback and Jacob [Saylors] only adds to the mix,” Evan said. “There are just a lot of dudes out there that can play ball. They looked great, they look confident, they look good.”

ETSU didn’t just put wins on the board last season, the Bucs put fans in the seats, setting a single-game attendance record seemingly every week down the stretch.

Riddell expects more of the same in the season ahead.

“It is going to be hard to top it, but a lot of our core fans have been watching ETSU forever,” he said. “Every time you win there are going to be a couple more fans at the next game. I am expecting a good turnout.”