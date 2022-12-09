Ridgeview sweeps Honaker; 'Pack girls end Tigers' win streak

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Ridgeview had a tremendous football season. It’s early, but their basketball season is off to a good start. Led by Chantz Robinette, who finished with 24 points, Ridgeview cruised to a 76-60 triumph over visiting Honaker on Friday night.

With Honaker leading 23-22, the Wolfpack closed the first half on a 15-7 run to take a 37-30 lead at halftime.

The Tigers trailed only 39-34 after a three-point play by Parker Bandy a little over a minute into the third quarter. Terran Owens had a trey to start a 12-2 run as Ridgeview took control of the game. They kept a comfortable margin for the rest of the second half.

“Coach [Evan] McCowan told us to move the ball better,” Robinette said. “We didn’t move it well in the first half, too much one-on-one and isolation plays. We ran and passed the ball better all around in the second half.”

Since the football team advanced to the regional finals, it has been a late start. Several Ridgeview players are still getting acclimated to the round ball.

“We still have room to improve,” stated Robinette. “We haven’t had the whole team at practice much together. I think we’ll improve as we get more into the season.”

In addition to Robinette, Cannon Hill fired in 18 points. Owens (14 points) and Isaiah Justice (12 points) were double figures for the Wolfpack.

“First half, we were a little sluggish, we had to make some adjustments on the defensive end,” Coach McCowan said. “We did a lot better job in the second half. Honaker has a few more games under their belt than we do, but I like what we did in the second half. It’s a good sign going forward.”

The Tigers had trouble getting shots to fall and finished with 20 turnovers against the Ridgeview defense.

“I was pleased with the second half especially,” said McCowan. “How we guarded the ball, and we did a good job inside.”

Honaker (0-4) is still looking for the first victory. Sophomore Peyton Musick led the Tigers with 16 points, and his brother, freshman Avery Musick added 14 points.

“A lot of the stuff we’re doing right now is going to pay off later on,” said Honaker coach Waylon Hart. “It’s hard to sit here 0-and-4 and say good things are going to happen, but they are. These kids are playing hard, we’re just not playing well in spurts, and you can’t do that against good teams, and we’ve played good teams.”

Ridgeview (2-0) is happy with the start.

“That’s what I told the guys,” McCowan said. “We got a late start, we’re making progress, and that’s what it’s all about. It will be a process getting back in the groove, but we’ll be there when we need to be.”

GIRLS

Ridgeview 64, Honaker 41: The Ridgeview girls avenged a loss in the finals of the Virginia High tournament with a victory over the Tigers.

The Wolfpack started quickly and led from start to finish.

The loss snapped Honaker’s 26-game winning streak.

“We had good intensity,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said. “We watched the film and tried to take advantage of things we saw the first time around that we could get better at. We were able to get in transition, get some baskets and get off to a good start.”

After one quarter of play, Ridgeview was up 14-5. They extended their lead to 25-12 at the break. Every time the Tigers tried to fight back, the Wolfpack answered with a 3-pointer. Hadaya Abshire had four in the game and three back-to-back in the third quarter.

“Hadaya got hot there in the third,” Frazier said. “That kind of put the nail in the coffin. I’m proud of my kids, I rotated them, and they all hustled. Defensively we got some steals, and everyone contributed.”

Braelynn Strouth totaled 15 points for Ridgeview (4-1), and Abshire scored 14 points, with four of their nine treys.

Alayna McNulty led Honaker (4-1) with 16 points, and Valeigh Stevens added 11 points.

“I know Honaker was dealing with some sickness, and it showed,” said Frazier. “You could tell they didn’t have the same spark about them. They are still a good team, don’t let the score tell you they are not.”

It was Honaker’s first loss of the season.

“Our heads weren’t right from tip-off, and it showed,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “We battled sickness all week, but I’m not going to make excuses, we just didn’t show up to play.”