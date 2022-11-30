Ridgeview pulls away from Maroons, GW boys top Northwood

BRISTOL, Va. – A couple of perennial girls’ basketball powers squared off in Tuesday’s opening game of the 2022 Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic. It was close early but not at the end, as Ridgeview exploded for a 56-24 victory over George Wythe.

“It feels really good to win in the first game of the season,” stated Maggie Grant, the only senior on the Wolfpack roster. “We’ve worked hard. There are a lot of new girls coming in, and we’ve never really played together. I haven’t played with the younger girls that are stepping in. It’s a system, learning to play together, but we’re getting there, and we’re only going to get better from here.”

The Maroons kept it close in the first quarter. Mari Malavolti started the game with a trey, and Makaylan Luttrell added a couple of 3s as George Wythe took a 9-8 lead with 4:12 left to play in the first. The only score the rest of the quarter was when sophomore Tsega Mullins hit a jumper to put the Wolfpack up 10-9.

Braelynn Strouth had a driving layup and was fouled, converting the foul shot for Ridgeview. Grant dropped in a couple of 3s from the corner, and the Wolfpack was on their way. They built a 24-13 advantage at the half.

“Last year, I struggled a lot,” Grant said. “I’ve worked really hard to get back to where I was my sophomore year, shooting the ball. It felt good to play well tonight.”

There was no doubt about the outcome when Ridgeview opened the second half on a 15-0 surge. Their fast pace and full-court pressure was hard for George Wythe to handle. The Wolfpack was up 47-18, going to the fourth.

“We played the style we’re going to play for three and a half quarters,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “We backed off some in the fourth quarter, we want to press and run when we have the situation to run. George Wythe played a lot like we did, I thought our conditioning might be a little better, they may have gotten tired. When we came out of the gate in the third quarter, we were able to get a good cushion.”

The Maroons finished with 22 turnovers in the contest. They could never get anything going consistently.

“They got after us, we turned the ball over way too many times,” George Wythe coach Doug Campbell said. “They forced us into some bad decisions.

“First game out, our guard play wasn’t as strong as I hoped it would be. We’re just going to have to go back to work.”

Malavolti led the Maroons with seven points. George Wythe had only five field goals in the game.

“We panicked when we got the basketball and threw it around,” Campbell said. “You have to protect the basketball. I don’t think they put enough pressure on us to force as many bad turnovers as we had.

“The good thing is, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. This is game one, and we’ll try to get better between now and tomorrow.”

Strouth scored a game-high 14 points for Ridgeview, and Grant finished with 10 points in the balanced Wolfpack attack that totaled six treys.

“We hit some timely 3s,” Frazier said. “We got some easy buckets, but the main thing was our effort. Our effort was good. We’re small, we don’t have a lot of size, but we rebounded well. That’s grit. I’ll take where we’re at right now, George Wythe has a good team.”

BOYS

George Wythe 78, Northwood 40

The George Wythe boys controlled the contest in a 38-point defeat of Northwood to advance to the semifinals.

“We think we played well, but we think we can play better,” George Wythe coach Tony Dunford said. “We’re still not very disciplined on defense. We’re still doing some things that great teams don’t do. We have to iron out some things, but we have the opportunity to be a very good basketball team.”

The Maroons scored the first 11 points of the game, on their way to taking a commanding 31-9 lead after eight minutes of play. George Wythe was up 49-23 at halftime and continued to extend their lead in the second half.

Reed Kirtner led all scorers with 18 points for the Maroons. David Goode contributed 14 points with ten steals. Rex Delp (eight boards) and T.J. Pulliam (seven boards) led George Wythe on the glass. Ty Campbell added 13 points in the win.

“I’m proud of my guys,” said Dunford. “We play a lot of people; I challenged my guys at the beginning to show selflessness and brotherhood. We don’t need to worry about minutes or anything like that. A lot of these guys are sacrificing for their teammates, so I’m proud of them for doing that.”

Owen Doane scored 16 points with two treys for the Panthers.