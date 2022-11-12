Ridgeview, Gate City claim Region 2D playoff wins

The weather is getting colder and Ridgeview High School’s defense is putting opponents in a deep freeze.

The Wolfpack limited Tazewell to 154 yards of total offense in a 35-0 victory in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

Eight days after posting a 41-0 win over Gate City to claim the Mountain 7 District title, the Wolfpack (10-1) blanked another opponent that had been putting up big offensive numbers.

Cannon Hill rushed for three touchdowns and finished with 89 yards on 16 carries for Ridgeview.

Sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn was an efficient 11-of-13 for 134 yards and a TD toss to Koda Counts. O’Quinn also had a TD run, while Counts snagged four catches for 76 yards.

Tazewell (6-5) lost decisively in the opening round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season and turned the ball over three times on Saturday.

Sophomore QB Carter Creasy was 17-of-25 for 123 yards and an interception.

University of Richmond commit Cassius Harris of the Bulldogs was limited to three catches for 31 yards and 10 rushing yards on four carries.

Scoring Summary

Tazewell 0 0 0 0—0

Ridgeview 6 14 15—35

R – Hill 3 run (kick blocked)

R – Hill 1 run (run failed)

R – Counts 9 pass from O’Quinn (Beavers pass from O’Quinn)

R – O’Quinn 1 run (Smith kick)

R – Hill 1 run (Scanlon pass from Hill)

Team Stats

First Downs: T 8, R 18; Rushes-Yards: T 20-31, R 27-121; Passing Yards: T 123, R 134; Comp.-Att.-Int.: T 17-25-1, R 11-13-0; Fumbles-Lost: T 3-2, R 0-0.

Gate City 21, Union 14: Mason Hickman scored a tiebreaking 2-yard touchdown run with 29.7 seconds remaining as the Gate City Blue Devils edged Union in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D playoffs at Legion Field.

Hickman reached the end zone on a third-down carry to put the finishing touches on a back-and-forth game. Hickman had himself a game with two touchdown runs, while also snagging an interception.

Gate City (8-3) won its first postseason game in eight years and plays at Graham (11-0) next week in the regional semifinals.

Union (7-4) committed four turnovers and finished with 199 yards of total offense.

Reyshawn Anderson rushed for 93 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown for the Bears, while Keith Chandler also reached the end zone.

It was the first time since 2011 that the school from Big Stone Gap didn’t win a playoff game.

Union 6 8 0 0—14

Gate City 7 7 0 7—21

Scoring Summary

U – Chandler 1 run (kick failed)

GC – Fleming 4 run (Lawson kick)

U – R. Anderson 13 run (R. Anderson run)

GC – Hickman 3 run (Lawson kick)

GC – Hickman 2 run (Lawson kick)

Christiansburg 35, Abingdon 7: Will Henley ran for 92 yards and scored Abingdon’s lone touchdown in a season-ending Region 3D playoff road loss to the Blue Demons.

Christiansburg, which defeated Abingdon 22-13 in September, broke open a scoreless tie with 21 third quarter points and 14 more in the fourth.

The Blue Demons picked off four Abingdon passes, one of which was returned for a touchdown and also recovered a lost fumble.

Abingdon (5-6) had just 163 yards on offense, including just 29 on the ground. Rohn Lee led the Falcons with seven tackles on defense.

Abingdon 0 0 0 7 — 7

Christiansburg 0 0 21 14 — 35

Team Stats

First downs: A 8; C 11. Rush yards: A 134; C 169. Pass yards: A 29; C 169. Comp-Att-Int: A 6-12-3; C 6-8-1. Fumbles-lost: A 1-1; C 0-0. Penalty-yards: A 8-48; C 11-76. Punts-Avg. A 5-37.4; C 3-37.7.