Ridgeview earns historic win

MARION, Va. – The Ridgeview Wolfpack added another chapter to the best volleyball season in school history Thursday with a victory over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

Not bad for the fourth-seeded team in the Region 2D tournament.

“We’ve never gone this far in the playoffs, so this is a great win for our program,” fourth-year Ridgeview coach Holly Fleming said.

This quarterfinal breakthrough was no fluke. After dropping the first set 19-25, Ridgeview won the next three sets by scores of 25-20, 26-24 and 25-16.

The Ridgeview roster features just three seniors, but Fleming had confidence in a squad that starts three sophomores.

“We knew that we had a good chance if we did our jobs,” said Fleming, a former multi-sport athlete at Haysi School. “We started off pretty slow, but we gutted it out and everybody stepped up for us.”

Ridgeview’s hit parade included sophomore Leah Sutherland (14 kills), sophomore Tsega Mullins (13 kills), junior leaper Braelynn Strouth (31 digs, eight kills, three aces), sophomore Makinley Owens (47 assists), junior Caiti Hill (35 digs, eight kills) and sophomore Mackenzie Wright with seven kills.

The five-foot-eight Mullins collected three straight points with two kills and a well-placed tip to lift the Wolfpack to a 23-20 advantage in the second set.

“I was just finding the holes,” Mullins said. “My role is to be a spark off the bench. I’m okay with that. We’ve got a lot of hitters on this team, and my teammates cheered me up after the first set.”

Mullins knew the significance of Thursday’s triumph.

“This was the biggest win I’ve ever been a part of,” Mullins said.

Ridgeview (17-12) will face Gate City in Saturday’s semifinals at Union.

Macee Hensley, Keirstyn Brooks and Allie Greear are the Ridgeview seniors.

Marion, which also has just three seniors, clicked in the opening set.

“But I don’t know what happened after that,” Scarlet Hurricanes coach Amanda Hanshew said. “Maybe we just got down on ourselves after we didn’t take the second set.”

The Scarlet Hurricanes faced an extra challenge Thursday in the form of a team-wide flu outbreak that included Hanshew. One starter and one senior were forced to miss Thursday’s match.

“I didn’t have my whole team for practice all week, and it’s been an awful time,” Hanshew said. “That’s hard when you’re going into regional play.

“I knew (Ridgeview) had a good defense and was going to be scrappy. They’ve got some tough hitters, too. It just wasn’t our night.”

Junior Ella Moss led Marion (23-6) with 20 service points, 14 kills, 12 digs and six blocks. Sophomore Aubree Whitt (16 assist, five kills), sophomore Brooke Langston (13 service points, five kills, three blocks), senior Ezrah Pennington (15 digs), senior Haley Freeman (15 assists) and junior Kursten Thomas (five kills) also played well for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Ridgeview rallied from deficits of 11-8, 23-20 and 24-22 in the third set.

“Marion has a good team, and we were coming in as the fourth seed,” Fleming said. “I’m proud of how our kids responded to everything.”