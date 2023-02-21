RICHLANDS, Va. – Overcoming a slow start, Southwest District champion Richlands pulled out a hard fought 50-41 win over Union in the Region 2D quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Richlands Middle School.

An aggressive Bears’ defense held the Blue Tornado to just two first quarter points. The Bears got four points from Abby Slagle and led 7-2 after one.

Annsley Trivette started making her presence known in the second quarter, scoring 10 of her 20 points for the Blue Tornado going into halftime.

“She is a great player, she is long and creates mismatches with her versatility,” Union head coach Cory Bostic said. “She is a great player and they got great players around her.”

Union fronted Trivette in the first half and double-teamed her in the post in the second. The combination of fouls and other Richlands players contributing took a toll on the Bears.

“I think we had a little bit of region jitters at the beginning of the game,” Bostic said. “We played a little bit out of character.”

The Tornado’s defense got them back in the game with Trivette on the point of the 1-2-2 full court press that allowed the Blues began to force turnovers.

“After we settled down we got into rhythm and we got into a little bit of a flow in the second half,” Richlands head coach Tom Rife said.

With the score tied at 16 going into the third quarter, Richlands outscored Union 16-4 to take a 32-20 lead. Erica Lamie came off the bench and hit a pair of treys, one of which was at the buzzer.

Addie Lane-Queen also had a three and Trivette scored five in the third quarter.

Union battled back to cut the lead to seven but could not get closer. Jaylyn Altizer was huge down the stretch, hitting 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

“Give Union credit, they play in a tough district with four teams that have been to state championship games,” Rife said. “They are a veteran ball club and they came in here ready to play.”

Bostic said his team played hard for 32 minutes and that was all he could ask for.

Slagle led Union with 14 points, while Brooke Bailey added 12, all from 3-point range.

Altizer joined Trivette in double figures with 12 points, while and Lamie added eight.

Richlands (22-1) advances to the Region 2D semifinals at home on Thursday against defending Class 2 state champion Wise County Central, which saddled the Blue Tornado with their lone loss of the season.