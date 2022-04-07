Richlands favored to win Southwest District softball title.

GRAHAM

The G-Girls opened the season in style with a 14-4 victory over James Monroe, West Virginia.

Kylee Thompson was the hero with 17 strikeouts while also leading the offense with two hits.

Graham dropped three straight non-district games following that win over James Monroe.

The G-Girls lost their opening game to Virginia High in the 2021 Southwest District tournament.

MARION

The Scarlet Hurricanes are coming off a breakthrough season.

After winning two games in the SWD tournament, Marion (9-7) finally dropped a 7-3 decision to Ridgeview in the Region 2D opener.

Fourth-year coach George Robinson relies on a group of savvy seniors who have grown with the program since eighth grade.

Senior pitcher Elena Williams heads that seniors corps along with first baseman-pitcher Madi Bystrek, shortstop Gabby Whitt and the outfield combo of Anna Hagy and Kaylyn Baggett.

The other veterans are sophomore third baseman Kursten Thomas and sophomore catcher Ella Moss.

Junior Abby Melvin works at second base and pitcher, while freshmen Aubree Whitt and Allie Totten are in the starting mix at designated hitter and outfielder.

Marion opened this season with seven straight non-district wins, as most of the games were blowouts. The first win was a 9-6 decision over John Battle.

RICHLANDS

With pitcher Arin Rife setting a torrid pace, the Blue Tornado opened the season at 5-1 with the lone loss coming in 12-9 decision against unbeaten Wise County Central.

Richlands (10-5) edged Virginia High 4-3 in last season’s SWD tournament before falling to Lebanon in the finals. The Blues then fell 5-1 to Wise County Central in the regionals.

Ten girls returned from that squad.

The infield features Erica Lame and Arin Rife at first base, with Taylor Webb at second and Rachael Rife at third. Heavy-hitting Gillian Guerriero splits time at shortstop with Kira Vance.

Chloe Perkins heads the mix in the outfield that includes Alissa Whitt, Abby Hughes and Hannah Ward.

Annie McGlothlin is the designated hitter, while Alysssa Lee works at catcher. Lamie and Vance round out the pitching staff for coach Moose Cochran.

TAZEWELL

Tazewell struggled last season, but pitcher Carly Compton has provided a bright spot this spring as the Bulldogs opened the season with three straight wins.

Compton recorded 14 strikeouts and allowed just two hits last week in a 7-0 win over Bluefield. Compton and Hannah Hayes collected three hits apiece.

The Bulldogs also blanked Union by a 4-0 margin.

The Bulldogs lost 12-1 to Marion in the opening round of the district tournament last season.

No information was provided by the Tazewell coaching staff.

VIRGINIA HIGH

Third-year coach Andrew Belcher replaced four players, including current Roane State player Harley Holmes.

The Bearcats (3-4) feature a proven junior corps led by the tandem of shortstop Carrie Patrick (.492 batting average) and third baseman Aidan James (.453).

Other veterans include junior catcher Paizley Corvin, junior outfielder Jayden Kilinski, junior outfielder Alexis Frazier, sophomore first baseman Autumn Owens, senior outfielder Fasaiyah Fils-Aime and junior versatile Anna Stacy.

James and Stacy have shared pitching duties this season.

Junior Emily Sheffield handles second base, while Stacy provides depth at first.

For the first time, VHS is using the Bristol Central Little League complex as its home field.

VHS (8-8) defeated Graham in the opening round of last year’s SWD tournament before falling 8-5 to John Battle in the Region 2D playoffs.

Southwest District

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Richlands

2. Marion

3. Virginia High

4. Tazewell

5. Graham