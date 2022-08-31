Richlands' Dylan Brown has some strong roots

For a kid who witnessed some of the biggest achievements in the history of Richlands High School’s football program while growing up, Dylan Brown had his own historical performance last Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior rushed for 353 yards to establish a single-game school record as the Blue Tornado posted a 27-13 victory over the Gate City Blue Devils.

This was a milestone that meant much more to Brown because of his roots.

His grandfather, George Brown, was once the head coach at Richlands.

Brown’s father, Glayde Brown, was a receiver for the Blues back in the day.

His older brother, Trey Brown, was a running back at Richlands.

His cousin, D.J. Simmons, was a cornerback on the 2006 Blue Tornado team that won the VHSL Group AA, Division 3 state title and the 2-year-old Dylan Brown was in the stands at Liberty University in Lynchburg that day.

Dylan Brown became a ballboy for the football team at Richlands at the age of 12 and has morphed into a prolific ball-carrier.

“I’ve been firmly entrenched in the program for the majority of my life,” he said.

Playing at a venerable venue in Scott County – Legion Field – that has seen more than its share of memorable moments, Brown set the tone early with a 61-yard touchdown run on his first carry.

“There is not a better way to start the game offensively than scoring a touchdown on your team’s first play,” Brown said. “We ran counter and I followed my pulling left tackle, P.J. Ward, through the hole. After my linemen allowed me to break through the first level, it was up to me once I got into the open field.”

Brown added touchdown runs of 31 and 62 yards later in the first quarter and needed 29 carries to surpass the standard of 335 yards that had been established by Nick Blankenship during a 2015 game against Abingdon.

Jackie Mabe gained 285 yards in a 1972 game and is now third on the single-game list for the Blue Tornado.

The kid wearing jersey No. 2 these days owns the No. 1 spot in the category.

“I had no idea until Coach [Jeff] Tarter told the team in the postgame huddle,” Brown said.

A school that has produced such accomplished running backs as Sandy Rogers, Brannon Breeding, Jeremy McCommons, Michael Mabe, Dustin Hamoy, Adam Davis, Cain Ringstaff, Caleb Jennings and Devon Johnson – to name just nine and unintentionally leaving out some notable ones – Brown has a great appreciation for owning a coveted spot in the Richlands record book.

“It’s an honor to have my name mentioned in the same breath as those guys,” Brown said. “There’s a rich history of great Richlands running backs and it’s an indescribable feeling knowing that I sit at the top of the list when it comes to single-game rushing yards.”

Breeding was the workhorse for Richlands in 1992 when the Blues won the Group AA, Division 4 title and is now an assistant coach at his alma mater.

“Coach Breeding knows the game and is extremely helpful to me,” Brown said. “He knows what it takes to be a successful running back, and I try to take everything he shares with me and apply it to my game.”

Of course, Brown is quick to credit offensive lineman P.J. Ward, Jaxson Perry, Dalton Phillips, Kevin Dye and Tyler Cole for their part in the record.

He bought a giant cake for the O-Line after practice on Monday.

“There was nothing left,” said Richlands coach Jeff Tarter.

That was a well-deserved dessert after feasting on Gate City’s run defense Friday.

“I knew he had a lot of yardage, but I had no idea he broke a record,” Cole said. “Our O-line was just concentrating on doing our job and making him a hole to run through. He did the rest on his own. Dylan is a great team player. He doesn’t like to take the credit, but he earned every yard he got.”

Brown was the most popular dude in Richlands this week as the big man on campus.

“Everyone has been very complimentary and I really appreciate that,” Brown said. “It was an awesome accomplishment that I’ll always share with my team. Receiving compliments from some of the senior members of the community who have followed the program for decades is always special. … It was a special evening that my teammates and I will always be able to share.”

Richlands (1-0) hosts Union (1-0) on Friday in one of the top games on the far Southwest Virginia docket. Union has some talented running backs of its own and Peyton Honeycutt gained 260 yards for the Bears in their season-opening win over Lee High last Friday.

Brown might be a history-maker, but he’s focused on the present.

“Dylan knows that with success comes more challenges,” Tarter said. “As a coach, you smile when you see a young man like Dylan Brown succeed. He is truly a team player that directs his success to the team’s effort.”