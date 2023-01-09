Rice finally cleared to play for struggling Hokies

Highly touted freshman Rodney Rice is set to finally make his Virginia Tech debut Wednesday.

Rice has yet to play this season because of ankle surgery. But Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young said Monday that he has been given the go-ahead to play Rice in Wednesday’s game at Syracuse.

Young had said after Saturday’s loss to North Carolina State that Rice wanted to play and was ready to play. Young said after the loss that Rice had been “practicing very, very well” but that Rice playing in a game was “a matter of the medical staff giving me the green light that he’s ready.”

Well, the light has turned green.

“I feel good about Rodney Rice being able to play on Wednesday. We’ve been given the go-ahead. Expect him to play on Wednesday,” Young said Monday on the ACC’s weekly video conference.

Rice, who can play both point guard and off-guard, was rated the No. 45 player in the high school graduating class of 2022 by ESPN. But he suffered an ankle injury in August.

“He’s been full speed for the last … five or six [practices],” Young said Monday. “He’s been really sharp.”

Young said he does not yet know how many minutes Rice will be able to play on Wednesday.

“We’ll throw him to the fire at around the 16-minute mark, 15-minute mark and let him get his feet wet. And how does that go?” Young said. “He’s a very good player and one that would be a real shot in the arm for us as we head into our next five in the league. As he goes along and becomes more comfortable, … I’m excited to see how it transpires. But [I] feel very good about him, his abilities. He’s a good player … that we need to provide some more offensive punch in the backcourt.”

Rice’s return will boost the backcourt depth of the Hokies (11-5, 1-4), who have lost four straight games.

Rice’s return would be especially significant if starting guard Hunter Cattoor remains sidelined Wednesday. Cattoor suffered a bruised elbow late in the second half of the team’s Dec. 21 overtime loss at Boston College and has missed the past three games.

Young had said of Cattoor after Saturday’s loss that “I think he’ll be back, I hope to goodness he’ll be back, on Wednesday.”

But Young said Monday that Cattoor will be a game-time decision Wednesday.

Cattoor, who is Tech’s 3-point ace, had 14 points and three 3-pointers against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone defense in the Hokies’ win over the Orange last year.

“He had a good day [Sunday],” Young said Monday. “We expect him to practice [Monday].

“He’s a good player who can really shoot the ball. I’ve got a couple of guys in the high post that can really pass it, so [Cattoor’s return Wednesday would be] pretty important.”

After Wednesday’s game, Tech will be idle until the following Wednesday — a Jan. 18 game at Virginia.

Freshman guard MJ Collins started in Cattoor’s place in Saturday’s loss to N.C. State, playing 28 minutes. Redshirt freshman forward John Camden played 13 minutes off the bench in that game.

“Those two kids have proven to me that they can help us win. Now if we get Cattoor back, whether that’s Wednesday or the following Wednesday, our team is going to be deeper and better off,” Young said.

Young had said after Saturday’s loss that Cattoor had been having trouble catching the ball because of a painful vibration in his elbow but was “much, much more comfortable” last Thursday and Friday.

Cattoor averages 9.6 points and is the team’s best perimeter defender. He also plays point guard when starter Sean Pedulla gets in foul trouble or needs a breather.

Pedulla played all 40 minutes in Saturday’s loss.

But Rice will now be able sub for Pedulla on Wednesday.

Young had said Dec. 20 that there was a chance Rice could made his debut the following day against Boston College. But Rice watched that game from the bench.

Tech had announced that Rice would be a game-time decision for each of the next two games. Rice took part in pregame warmups but played in neither game (a loss at Wake Forest and a loss to Clemson).

Rice did not play in Saturday’s loss to N.C. State, either.

“If the medical staff tells me he’s not ready, well, he’s not ready. There’s nothing ol’ Mike Young can do,” Young said after Saturday’s loss.

Rice’s return will come against a Syracuse team that is 10-6 overall and 3-2 in ACC play.