KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Kyle Berkshire has a special memory of Kingsport.

The year was 2019, the event was the World Long Drive championship, and the setting was the Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course.

Here’s what unfolded in the semifinal round of the competition.

“When I hit the ball, it was absolutely one of the greatest moments of my career to see the crowd going nuts,” Berkshire said. “It basically felt like the Earth was shaking. And that’s what we live for.”

The WLD tour, which has a new owner in GF Sports & Entertainment, features the largest purse in the competition’s history and more than 50 hours of programming by NBC Sports on GOLF Channel.

During a Thursday morning press conference, Berkshire shared his reaction from the day he was asked by GF Sports & Entertainment president Shawn Tilger about what event he would like to see on the schedule.

“I told him without a doubt we need to go back to Kingsport because that is by far the most exciting event I’ve ever competed at in my career,” Berkshire said.

For the third time since 2018, a WLD championship will unfold on the Cattails course on Aug. 26-28. And once again, Berkshire is ranked first in the world.

This is not the average golf outing. Expect music, emotional gestures from the participants and loud cheering.

With his long hair and charismatic personality, Berkshire enjoys his role as ringmaster.

“If the product is not good, the fans will not come out,” Berkshire said. “We want to entertain people at our events and make them feel good, and that’s the vibe I strive to create every time I’m on stage.”

For Berkshire, the transformation from tournament golfer to master blaster began in his sophomore year on the University of North Texas golf team. At the time, Berkshire said he was outhitting all players at the NCAA Division I level by 10-15 yards.

“My teammates kept telling me about a (Long Drive) qualifying event that I should enter,” Berkshire said. “I finally decided to give it a try just to get them to shut up about it.”

Berkshire’s life was about to change.

“I didn’t think that I had to chance to even quality with 144 hitters there, but I ended up winning five days later,” Berkshire said.

With his popular YouTube videos and multiple event titles, Berkshire has reached cult figure status in the golf community.

Another factor in the popularity of Berkshire is his size.

“I’d say the average guy in this sport is around 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, with some in the 6-8 and 300-pound range,” Berkshire said. “I’m only 6-2 and 210, and that’s basically the size of a (horse racing) jockey in the world of long drivers. But the key here is all about technique and efficiency. Hitting the ball with the center of the club is critical.”

Berkshire said the winning drive in the most recent world championship was 407 yards.

That semifinal round drive by Berkshire in 2019 at Kingsport covered 398 yards. That was just enough to beat 2018 champion and 2023 title contender Justin James from Florida.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no long drive competition was held in 2020. The WLD Kingsport stop will serve as the opening event of the World Long Drive season. Along with the Open class, there will be divisions for women, seniors and amateurs.

According to Tilger, the showdown at Cattails has must-see qualities.

“When we took over with GF Sports in January, we did a bunch of calls to different athletes and stakeholders,” Tilger said. “Kingsport kept coming up and the community really embraced us. So we immediately said that’s going to be our first televised event.”

Berkshire is eager to craft more memories while helping his sport grow.

“Our game is not just for big and powerful people,” Berkshire said. “It’s for every golfer who enjoys hitting a golf ball and seeing if they can hit it longer than their buddies. Once that competitive side kicks in, this is going to become a mainstream sport.”