Cole Harness of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise entered Friday’s South Atlantic Conference game at Wingate with 66 RBIs, a total tied with West Texas A&M’s Adam Becker for the national lead in the category among all NCAA Division II baseball players.

That’s pretty impressive for a guy who once spent about 5 ½ months as a car salesman after initially giving up on not only a college baseball career, but college altogether.

His journey has taken him from being an all-state player at Eastside High School in Coeburn, Virginia, to an aborted stay at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky, to the Morgan McClure car lot in Castlewood, Virginia, to a truncated season with the fledgling program at Southwest Virginia Community College to now being a major run-producer for the Highland Cavaliers of UVa-Wise.

It’s yet to be seen if he’ll finish atop the nation’s RBI leaderboard, but it’s safe to say his story might be the most unique among the batters vying for the top spot in terms of knocking in runs.

“I’m extremely fortunate to have the opportunity I have,” Harness said. “I’ve just tried to run with it.”

***

Like his collegiate career, Harness had an inauspicious start to his days playing for the Eastside Spartans.

That was followed by three stellar seasons.

“We DH’ed for him the last day of his freshman season to keep him above the Mendoza line [.200 batting average],” said Chris Clay, his coach at Eastside. “The next year he hit .382, knocked in 29 runs, helped take us to the [VHSL] Final Four and was first-team all-state. He knocked in 39 each of the next two years and has been knocking people in ever since. The raw power is impressive. People were picking their parking spots those last couple of years based on whether or not Cole had taken batting practice yet.”

He initially signed with Alice Lloyd College, but his stint in the Bluegrass State was abbreviated.

“I didn’t like it and it didn’t feel like a fit,” Harness said. “So I ended up making my first adult decision to go home and get a job. It didn’t make the family too happy since they didn’t have any input in it.”

He eventually got a gig at Morgan McClure Chevrolet GMC. How did he fare when it came to peddling cars?

“The first few months I was in training, so I was really only on the floor for about two months or so, but I sold probably 10 cars or so,” Harness said. “I would say I was pretty good. I consider myself a people person so it was definitely a job where I could communicate with all types of people daily.”

In the first hour of his first day on the job, Harness received an interesting text message.

It was from Derrick Murphy, who was an assistant coach at Southwest Virginia Community College at the time. The Flying Eagles had recently reinstated their baseball program and Murphy wanted to know if Harness was interested in being a part of the revival.

“I was kind of short with him,” Harness said. “I told him I was going to hang it up and move on to the next chapter in my life. He said I understand that, but is it OK if I message you every single week to see if you change your mind? I told him, ‘That’ll work.’ ”

Murphy remained persistent.

“I knew Cole was a huge piece for us to get,” Murphy said. “I knew through conversations the spark to continue his career was there. I just had to keep building the fire for him. I wasn’t going to turn and walk away with a simple, ‘Not interested.’ He was going to have to stop answering me or sign with another school before I gave up on him.”

Harness eventually relented and agreed to make a comeback.

“By about Christmas and the first of January, I was getting tired of working six days a week,” Harness said. “I caved in and told Coach Murphy I would come for a visit. As soon as I got there, they treated me like a million bucks and I decided to sign. I knew I had the rest of my life to work. I needed to go get a degree, enjoy my college years and play baseball again. I left Morgan McClure on good terms.”

Having not swung a bat or put on a glove in months, Harness picked up right where he had left off as a senior at Eastside. He had both the first hit and home run of the new era for SWCC’s program and hit .382 in 13 games before the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic led to the season getting canceled.

He showed enough that some four-year schools came calling, including UVa-Wise.

“When he came on an unofficial visit the fall of 2020 we ran him through a short workout and used a blast sensor, which gives you swing metrics,” said UVa-Wise coach Brandon Costa. “His bat speed jumped out to us. Our recruiting coordinator, Bill Steven, said ‘You can’t teach that bat speed. He could be a pretty good hitter at this level.’ That was pretty much it.”

It didn’t take Harness long to make another life-altering decision.

“I kind of knew UVa-Wise was my next path,” Harness said. “Now I live 10 minutes from the school and 10 minutes from my family.”

***

The guy who once sold goods of the four-wheel variety, now swings a 34-inch, 31-ounce bat from DeMarini known as “The Goods.”

A good hitter last season, he has been great at the plate this spring.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior first baseman has a .341 batting average and 14 home runs to go along with all those RBIs. UVa-Wise has struggled through a third straight losing season, but Harness has certainly provided plenty of highlights.

He had three homers and 10 RBIs in a single game against Carolina University in February and hit grand slams in back-to-back games against Newberry and King last month.

Harness is humble about his big numbers.

“The guys in front of me doing their job,” said Harness, citing teammates Nick Badgett, D’Sean Prinkleton and DJ Dickson. “Gives me an opportunity to do mine.”

Harness gives credit to Costa and Steven for his improvement at the plate over the course of the past two seasons.

A guy who almost didn’t play college baseball, relishes each and every opportunity.

“I don’t really focus on hits,” Harness said. “I try to leave the last at-bat in the past whether it be successful or not. Approach-wise I learn from at-bat to at-bat, but whether I homer or strike out, I walk to the plate like I’m 0-for-0 and treat every at-bat like my first one.”

A consistent approach that has worked for a guy who took a unique path to get to this point.

“I can’t say I’m surprised and it couldn’t happen to a better guy,” Clay said. “It would be a great story regardless of where it happened, but to do it in his backyard is special.”