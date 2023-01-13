 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: Gate City grad Mac McClung to compete in NBA Slam Dunk Contest next month

Mac McClung first gained national exposure for his dunk videos at Gate City High School and now he’ll be slamming on the big stage.

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that McClung will compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at next month’s All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.

McClung plays for the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats (a Philadelphia 76ers affiliate) and will be the first individual from the minor league circuit to compete in the NBA Dunk Contest.

Check back later for more on this story.

