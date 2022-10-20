Remembering 100 years ago - King 206, Lenoir 0

Bristol is not a big city, but it has been the host of some big-time college football moments.

A record-setting crowd of 156,990 crammed into Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 10, 2016, to witness the University of Tennessee Volunteers claim a 45-24 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the “Battle at Bristol” an event that was broadcast by ABC.

A week later at the same venue, 13,863 spectators saw East Tennessee State earn a thrilling 34-31 Southern Conference victory over Western Carolina.

The venerable Stone Castle hosted a NCAA Division III playoff game in 1986 when Emory & Henry College lost to Salisbury State.

Yet, one game played exactly a century ago today at Tenneva Field (which was located on what is now Commonwealth Avenue where Strongwell Corporation sits) remains a benchmark when it comes to the gridiron game.

Oct. 21, 1922: King College 206, Lenoir College 0.

There are three games documented in history of college football in which a team scored more than 200 points.

The most famous and highest-scoring of those was Georgia Tech’s 222-0 crushing of Cumberland University in 1916, the same season in which St. Viatore College of Illinois rolled to a 205-0 triumph over Lane College.

It most recently occurred 100 years ago in Bristol and it made headlines across the United States.

The New York Times, Boston Globe, Detroit Free Press, San Francisco Chronicle and hundreds of other newspapers included stories on the outcome.

Quarterback Max Osburn rushed 34 yards for a touchdown on King’s first play from scrimmage and it was a sign of things to come.

The Tornado led 55-0 after one quarter, 108-0 at halftime and piled up 98 more points over the final two quarters.

Lenoir College is now known as Lenoir-Rhyne University and is a South Atlantic Conference pigskin powerhouse, but on that day the visiting team from North Carolina was outmatched and outclassed in every way.

Here is how the Bristol Herald Courier summed it up in the following day’s edition:

Lenoir College of Hickory, N.C., said to have one of the strongest football teams in the Tar Heel state, yesterday suffered inglorious defeat when it met the ‘wonder team’ of King College at Tenneva Field. With the second team playing most of the game, Kaysee ran up 206 points. The visitors failed to score a single time and did not threaten the goal line of the local college. Local football enthusiasts consider the victory most significant of Kaysee’s strength.

Smashing line plunges, perfectly executed runs around the end and in every department King completely outclassed the Carolina team. Sharp, Orr, Osborne and Captain Finnifrock tore off long gains at will, riddled smashed and crumbled the visitor’s line. When the first team was taken off the field the firm of Hodge, Maupin and Reuning continued the gains by brilliant playing.

Because of approaching darkness the game was called before it had reached full time. The first two quarters were of 15 minutes each, the third quarter 12 minutes and the last of six minutes. The Carolina players appeared to be glad it was over.

The unnamed writer became so bored with the beatdown that he did not keep stats in the second half, so many potential records are lost to history.

“I’ll never forget that one,” Osburn told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene Thompson in 1955. “If we had been able to play a regulation game we’d have broken the old scoring record of 222 that Georgia Tech rolled up against Cumberland University. Lenoir-Rhyne was late in getting to Bristol. … We never finished the fourth quarter. It got so dark we couldn’t see the ball and the game was called.”

It is known that Ted Hodge (Tennessee High) returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and that the scoring was balanced.

“The Lenoir-Rhyne team was late in arriving in Bristol due to a washout on the railroad,” King coach A.L. Vanderhoff said in a 1957 interview. “So we were unable to get the game started until about 3 o’clock. In in the meantime, it got dark and the game had to be called. … Every man on the team made a touchdown. We had a tackle-around play and we moved the guards to the tackle positions and the guards scored touchdowns by this method. Our center, Swede Swanson, made a touchdown by blocking one of their kicks and falling on it behind the goal line.”

John W. Evans was a member of that Lenoir team and his son-in-law, Marvin Rock, used to run a drugstore in Bristol.

“He said King College had the greatest team he ever saw,” Rock said in 1963. “And that it was the longest afternoon he’d ever spent.”

King compiled a 14-2-1 record and outscored the opposition 1,005-61 over the course of the 1922 and 1923 seasons. A 108-0 win over ETSU in 1923 was included in that scoring surge.

It was the high-water mark for King’s football program, which was comprised of 29 seasons.

King’s final game was played on Thanksgiving Day 1941, a scoreless tie with Carson-Newman as the Tornado finished with a 5-3-1 mark.

Of course, nobody knew that would be the final season for King. World War II essentially sealed the fate of the program as it was never rebooted at the school now known as King University

Yet, a game King won in 1922 remains in college football lore and the answer to a trivia question.

You are sure to stump some folks if you were to ask them: Who was the last college football team to score more than 200 points in a game?

That’d be the King Tornado.