Reigon 1D Rematch awaits with plenty on the line

Grundy High School head football coach Craig Plymal proved to be prophetic following his team’s 28-20 loss to the Patrick Henry Rebels in the opener for both teams back on Aug. 26.

“This was a playoff game,” Plymal told Bristol Herald Courier sports correspondent Josh Floyd. “And that’s where you are going to see a team like Patrick Henry. … In a game like this, one play is the difference in the game. It was two evenly-matched teams.”

That thrilling contest indeed turned out to be a postseason prologue.

The Patrick Henry Rebels (9-3) and Grundy Golden Wave (7-4) engage in their highly-anticipated rematch today at 1 p.m. at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium with the VHSL Region 1D championship going to the winner.

The sequel of that season-opener in August will feature the season on the line in November.

“It’s gonna be super physical,” said Grundy senior Ian Scammell. “This game will be a war in the trenches.”

If you like old-school, unforgiving, relentless and rugged rushing attacks, this is the game in Southwest Virginia you want to see this weekend.

Grundy and Patrick Henry have each passed the ball 59 times – the entire season.

Grundy has completed 27 of its throws, while PH has 30 receptions.

These are run-first teams. And run-second and run-third.

J-Kwon McFail leads PH with 2,130 rushing yards. He gained 221 yards on the ground and scored twice in the first meeting with Grundy.

Camron Goodspeed and fullback Connor Kausch have made an impact carrying the ball too as Patrick Henry has continued to churn out quality running backs.

Dakota Humphrey (2,983 rushing yards in 2015), Zach Brown (2,116 yards in 2018), Connor Beeson (2,242 in 2021) and McFail have cracked the 2K mark in the last eight seasons.

“I don’t remember much of Dakota Humphrey, but I watched a lot of his plays on video and I was just amazed at how he ran the ball. One hit never stopped him,” McFail said. “It honestly looked like he was a man amongst kids. I actually got the chance to play with Zach, he was unbelievable. He and [fellow running back] Cody Smith showed me the ropes coming into high school as a freshman. I remember going against Zach in open field and he was just so agile. He could cut on a dime or run you over.”

McFail has some quality traits as well when it comes to carrying the pigskin.

“It impresses me that he can take the hits and keep driving forward,” said PH senior lineman Colton South.

South, Tyler Barrett, Sammy Mink, Will Dunn and Tommy Hudson – along with tight ends Bobby Cline and Eli Delp – have helped pave the way.

“We take a lot of pride in [McFail getting 2,000 rushing yards] because our line has created the opportunity for J-Kwon to reach that goal,” South said. “By doing what we do best, blocking, it allows our running backs to do what they do best.”

Plymal knows where the strength lies for the Rebels.

“PH has impressive line,” he said. “They are Double-A or Triple-A size linemen. They won the line of scrimmage last time and McFail ran hard and is tough to bring down. “

Grundy’s big boys up front aren’t too shabby either with Cameron Keene, Jacob Deel, Logan Looney, Parker Snead and Ryan Campbell springing the running backs in an offense that is averaging 37.1 points per game.

Ian Scammell has led the way with 1,843 rushing yards and his 6,611 career yards on the ground are the most in the history of Buchanan County.

Like McFail, he has followed in the footsteps of some guys who raised the bar. Jacob McNutt and Gabe Fiser put up big numbers for the Golden Wave prior to Scammell taking on the role as the main man.

“They were both great backs,” Scammell said. “Getting to watch both of them helped develop my own style. Just watching how each of them ran helped me learn a lot.”

Scammell blends speed and power.

“Ian is the complete package of all the backs we have had,” Plymal said. “He resembles each of those guys’ [McNutt and Fiser’s] running style.”

Isaiah Boyd (933 rushing yards, 15 TDs), Logan Lester (57 carries, six TDs), Ethan Roberts (49 carries, 289 yards, six TDs) and Wyatt Bush (22 carries, 222 yards, one TD) can also tote the rock with authority in giving Grundy balance.

The Golden Wave beat Region 1C finalist George Wythe and lost to Region 2D finalist Ridgeview this season. The bunch from Buchanan County is battle-tested.

“We feel we are here due to the schedule we have played,” Plymal said.

The Wave had a 2-3 at the halfway point of the regular season.

“We’ve had a few bumps in the road,” Scammell said. “But we stayed focused and kept working.”

Patrick Henry had some hiccups along the way as well, but the Rebels – like the Wave – have stepped up their game in the playoffs.

Both defenses have improved.

Patrick Henry has allowed a combined three touchdowns in its last four games.

Grundy posted a 32-0 shutout win over Lebanon in the regional semifinals after the Pioneers hung 51 points on Twin Springs the week before.

PH and Grundy were Southwest District rivals in the 1970s and 1980s.

They’ve never met in a game with this much at stake.

Hogoheegee District champs vs. Black Diamond District titlist.

Featured senior running back vs. featured senior running back.

Tough line vs. Tough line.

Those taking part better buckle their chin straps tight today.

“Both teams were really physical in the first meeting on both sides of the ball,” Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett said. “It was kind of like a heavyweight fight; both teams laying heavy hits on each other.”