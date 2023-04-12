Reid Sturgill is the new head football coach at Chilhowie High School.
The 2013 graduate of the Smyth County school met with members of the team on Wednesday.
Sturgill was a three-sport standout for the Warriors and later played football at Emory & Henry College.
He takes over for Jeff Robinson.
His father, Mike, was the head coach at Chilhowie from 1993-2000.
Check back later for more on this story.
