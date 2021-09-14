Regular season champion Larson eyeing first victory at Bristol

“But, yeah, it can get aggressive. You can use the bumper there a little bit in traffic and things. That track is just so difficult anyways, it’s a lot of fun.”

It’s been a fun year for Larson in the Cup Series. He won five times en route to claiming the regular season championship, and is currently third in the

and currently leads by a 24-point margin over Denny Hamlin.

“There has been a lot of hard work to get to this point. Now, we’ve got a great opportunity to go chase a championship,” Larson said. “We’ve been doing a great job doing what we’ve been doing, and we’ve just got to continue that and execute well. Hopefully it will all kind of take care of itself.

“It’s not like everybody’s gunning for you and you have a target on your back or anything like that. It’s just a cool spot to be in.”

Larson’s credits his background in other forms of motorsports for his current enjoyable run at the Cup level. For example, Larson earned 46 victories in 97 starts on dirt in 2020 and topped the World of Outlaws series with 12 victories despite competing in only 26 of the 54 scheduled events

Entering Saturday’ Night Race, Larson’s had claimed 24 overall victories in 2021.