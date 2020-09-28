Regional repeat: Tennessee High girls team wins back-to-back Region 1-AAA titles

While Isabella didn’t have one of her better days, she plays for a team that has the needed depth that often leads to team success.

“I was just really struggling today, but I just had to find some hope in the round and just trust myself and trust the shots,” she said. “I knew I didn’t play a great round today, but I knew I stayed in there and held it together.

“That is how it is. If one of us struggles then it is going to be two of us that backs each other up. We all have off days and they just support me through it.”

It wasn’t a day to remember for Sullivan Central junior Seth Robinette, who was hoping for a return trip to Manchester, but an errant shot on the ninth hole eventually led to a 75.

“I was kind of playing good for most of the front nine, it was just that when we hit number nine, that is a tough hole,” Robinette said. “Not really anything to do with the weather, but where we weren’t getting any roll out on our tee shots. It has been a little bit wet.”

Sullivan Central golf coach Daniel Dakin was certainly pleased with Robinette, who will be one of the key cogs at West Ridge next fall, as the Cougars combine forces with Sullivan South and Sullivan North.