Regional repeat: Tennessee High girls team wins back-to-back Region 1-AAA titles

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – First, a second straight District 1-AAA championship, and now a second Region 1-AAA title in a row.
Up next for the Tennessee High girls golf team is the biggest prize of them all: a chance at a state championship.
“I think it is just like a blessing, it is so special to repeat senior year,” Tennessee High senior Isabella Adkins said. “It is our last matches and we really want to make it count.”
Tennessee High captured its second straight Region 1-AAA crown on Monday at Ridgefields Country Club, recording a two-person score of 150 to finish four strokes ahead of Sullivan South.
Noelia Adkins led the Vikings with a 74, while junior Madeline Simcox added a 76. Isabella Adkins, Noelia’s twin sister, finished with an 82.
“I am pretty proud of them,” Tennessee High girls golf coach Richard Ensor said. “We played just good enough to win and that is all we need to do is win by one. One or 10, it doesn’t matter, as long as we win and advance.”
They did. The Vikings will travel to WillowBrook Country Club for the Large Class State Championship on Oct. 6-7 in Manchester. They finished third last fall, nine strokes behind Station Camp.
“I really think we have a chance of winning state honestly this year,” Noelia said. “We just have to match it up well. We are all such good players that if one of us doesn’t play good one day, we can help each other out so we are just all going to go down there, play solid and give it our best chance.
“I think we have a chance of winning this year.”
They won’t be alone. Tennessee High senior Jack Tickle shot an even par 72 to finish third and advance to the Large School boys state championship on the same dates in Manchester.
“Just go make birdies and try to win,” Tickle, who finished in third last year, just two strokes out of the lead. “Playing in the final grouping [last year] so try to take that as a learning experience and go back this year and try to win. That is the goal.”
It wasn’t easy, especially with putts not dropping on greens made slow by a morning rain. Tickle had been spent the weekend playing 36 holes on Saturday and 18 on Sunday, claiming MVP honors in leading Team East to a fourth straight Tennessee Junior Cup title in Nashville.
“I hit it good all day, just didn’t make any putts,” Tickle said. “If I could have made some putts I would have been in the 60s easily, but I just didn’t putt great.
“[The greens] were slow. I was in Nashville this weekend and they were a lot faster than today so it was kind of hard transitioning, but I played pretty good overall, just didn’t putt good.”
Volunteer’s Jon Wes Loveless – who finished second in state last year – won the individual boys region title with a three-under 69. Tickle joined Science Hill’s John Cheek with a 72 to qualify for a state berth as individuals.
Three others finished with 73, but were left one stroke short of a playoff.
“I was a little concerned,” said Tickle, who has committed to East Tennessee State. “When I walked off 18 I didn’t know, but once I saw all the scores I was glad to know I made it.”
Tennessee High boys golf coach Bob Zeiger, working his 49th and final season for the Vikings, was certainly pleased to see Tickle advance to the next stage.
“He played steady most of the day,” Zeiger said. “He birdied the first two holes and then made a couple of bogeys, but finished the round even par so that is what you wanted to do today was move on…We will just hope he can play the best he can [at state], that is all we can do.”
Dobyns-Bennett finished first with a four-man score of 297, ending Science Hill’s recent stranglehold on the region title by three strokes. Tyler Kilgore (70) and Zac Fletcher (72) led the way, while Ethan Lawson added a 76, which certainly brought a smile to Indians’ coach Michael Holt.
“There comes ‘Big E’, a kid that was shooting in the low-to-mid 90s at this time last year, decides to fire him up a 76 for us,” Holt said. “Not that that is anything atypical, that has become the norm for him. I am not sure I have seen anyone progress like that and boy, we needed it today. He came through at the right time.”
Sullivan South’s Kara Carter took the girls individual title, defeating Dobyns-Bennett’s Isabella Van der Biest on the second playoff hole after the duo tied with at 71. Science Hill’s Grace Smith will also advance to state with an 81.
“I was pleased, there were a couple of shots I left out there,” said Carter, who will play next Xavier. Van der Biest has committed to Alabama. “I had a putt lip out, but I hit a good putt so I can’t complain.”
Neither could the Vikings, led by Noelia Adkins, who, along with Isabella, have committed to play next at the University of Tampa.
“I played pretty solid today, just kind of a consistent round, nothing too special, didn’t really get into trouble,” said Adkins, who finished third. “Just played solid, played my game. I knew I could go out there and play a good round today and I knew I had to play a good round today because some of the competition could have been tighter.
“I really believed in myself and I have been working really hard. I just went out there, had a game plan and just did what I wanted to do. I was pretty happy with it honestly.”
Simcox followed Adkins with a fourth place finish with a 76.
“I had three birdies and shot 76 so it always could have been better,” Simcox said. “I thought the greens were extremely slow. I would say that was my biggest difficulty was around the greens. They are slow here, but the rain really did affect it. I play so much better on fast greens. Slow greens are hard for me because I am used to fast greens.”
While Isabella didn’t have one of her better days, she plays for a team that has the needed depth that often leads to team success.
“I was just really struggling today, but I just had to find some hope in the round and just trust myself and trust the shots,” she said. “I knew I didn’t play a great round today, but I knew I stayed in there and held it together.
“That is how it is. If one of us struggles then it is going to be two of us that backs each other up. We all have off days and they just support me through it.”
It wasn’t a day to remember for Sullivan Central junior Seth Robinette, who was hoping for a return trip to Manchester, but an errant shot on the ninth hole eventually led to a 75.
“I was kind of playing good for most of the front nine, it was just that when we hit number nine, that is a tough hole,” Robinette said. “Not really anything to do with the weather, but where we weren’t getting any roll out on our tee shots. It has been a little bit wet.”
Sullivan Central golf coach Daniel Dakin was certainly pleased with Robinette, who will be one of the key cogs at West Ridge next fall, as the Cougars combine forces with Sullivan South and Sullivan North.
“I think they have already played some practice rounds together so we are already a team before we are under one label,” Dakin said. “That is what is great about junior golf. You have kids in this area, even though they are competing against each other, they are all supporting each other so it is fun to see and fun to watch.”
Zeiger was recognized with a plaque by the area golf coaches on Monday for his nearly five decades of service to Tennessee High.
“I appreciate it,” he said. “I appreciate it so much. It has been a real ride and a real honor to represent Tennessee High.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!