REGIONAL PRIMER: Upstart Marion to face Bearcats for Region 2D crown

The girls soccer team at Marion High School has made a surprising run to the Region 2D finals, a development that not even junior midfielder Amber Kimberlin saw coming a couple of months ago.

“When we had our first practice of the year, I did not think this season was going to go the way it did,” Kimberlin said. “We have improved so much, have gotten so close as a team and we have fought so hard to be here.”

Earning the fourth and final seed from the Southwest District and sporting a sub-.500 record, Marion went on the road to beat Wise County Central (2-0) and Union (4-3) in getting the chance to tangle with Virginia High in today’s regional finals at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.

“This is not the most talented team I have coached at Marion,” said Jason Shirey, the boss of the Scarlet Hurricanes. “But they are the hardest working group I have had in many years. They have all bought into the program and have made sacrifices all year. We were in [COVID-19] quarantine for two weeks early on in the season so we have played three games a week all year.”

Reagan Burchett and Kimberly Hilbert scored second-half goals in the win over Central.