REGIONAL PRIMER: Upstart Marion to face Bearcats for Region 2D crown

The girls soccer team at Marion High School has made a surprising run to the Region 2D finals, a development that not even junior midfielder Amber Kimberlin saw coming a couple of months ago.
“When we had our first practice of the year, I did not think this season was going to go the way it did,” Kimberlin said. “We have improved so much, have gotten so close as a team and we have fought so hard to be here.”
Earning the fourth and final seed from the Southwest District and sporting a sub-.500 record, Marion went on the road to beat Wise County Central (2-0) and Union (4-3) in getting the chance to tangle with Virginia High in today’s regional finals at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.
“This is not the most talented team I have coached at Marion,” said Jason Shirey, the boss of the Scarlet Hurricanes. “But they are the hardest working group I have had in many years. They have all bought into the program and have made sacrifices all year. We were in [COVID-19] quarantine for two weeks early on in the season so we have played three games a week all year.”
Reagan Burchett and Kimberly Hilbert scored second-half goals in the win over Central.
“I think at the Wise game, being scoreless at halftime really made us believe we had a chance,” said sophomore forward Izzy Melvin. “What stood out most to me was our determination and heart.”
Marion trailed 2-0 at halftime and 3-1 with 15 minutes left in the win over Union, completing a furious comeback. Kiana Jones scored two goals, while Kimberlin and Melvin also found the back of the net.
Autumn Rosas, Jazzmine Miller, Kimberlin and Melvin also notched assists.
“We played so hard that second half it felt like no one in Virginia could have hung with us,” Kimberlin said. “We just wanted it more.”
Virginia High coach Justin Hayden is certainly not taking Marion for granted, despite the fact the Bearcats have beaten the ‘Canes three times already this season.
“Marion’s run is super impressive,” Hayden said. “Wise and Union are no joke. Wise was destroying teams all year and Union went toe-to-toe with Abingdon in the Mountain 7 District championship game. I do think it speaks to the level of competition in the SWD this year. Tazewell even took John Battle to [penalty kicks] in the region quarters.
“We’ve had some success against Marion this season, but playing any team four times is difficult and they really seem to be playing their best soccer right now.”
The following is a brief look at the VHSL regional title contests this weekend involving local teams. Honaker won the Region 1D boys soccer tournament on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Region 1D
Chilhowie (11-3-1) at Eastside (12-3), Today, 6 p.m.: This is just the second meeting between these two programs. Chilhowie posted a 4-2 regular-season win over the Spartans in 2016.
Region 2D
Lebanon (16-0) at Gate City (11-4), Today, 5 p.m.: Lebanon coach Doc Adams (Class of 1975) and Gate City boss Jonathon Salyer (Class of 2004) are both graduates of Castlewood High School.
Region 3D
William Byrd (11-3) at Abingdon (15-0), Today, 6 p.m.: Abingdon has made the regional finals in football, volleyball, boys basketball and baseball during the 2020-21 school year.
SOFTBALL
Region 1D
Eastside (13-2) at Thomas Walker (12-2), Saturday, 5 p.m.: Eden Muncy, Shelbie Fannon and Kaitlyn Brown are softball standouts who were also on TW’s Region 1D runner-up basketball squad.
Region 2D
Wise County Central (13-4) at Lebanon (16-0), Today, 6 p.m.: Lebanon is back in the regional finals just as the Pioneers were in 2009, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Central has reached this point for the first time in program history.
BOYS SOCCER
Region 2D
Graham (13-0) at Gate City (10-1-2), Today, 6:30 p.m.: Gate City goalkeeper Luke Reed made 19 saves in Wednesday’s well-earned 1-0 shutout win over Richlands in the regional semifinals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 2D
Marion (7-7) at Virginia High (13-1), Today, 7 p.m.: VHS is going for its first regional title since 2009.
