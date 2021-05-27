REGIONAL BRIEFS: John Battle's doubles team among postseason tennis winners on Wednesday

PREP TENNIS

Battle duo wins doubles crown

The John Battle High School duo of Peyton Mumpower and Briggs Crabtree turned in a gutsy performance in winning the Region 1D/2D boys tennis doubles title on Wednesday in Marion.

After a 6-0, 6-3 triumph over a Marion pairing in the semifinals, the Trojan tandem posted a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 over Quintin Smith and Devin Hoover of Gate City to take the title.

Mumpower and Crabtree will compete in the state semifinals on June 10 in Blacksburg.

Jennings wins Region 2D title

Amelia Jennings of Gate City posted a 6-1, 6-2 win over Graham’s Ann Gray-Perdue in the finals of the Region 2D singles tournament on Wednesday in Bluefield.

Jennings had advanced with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Marion’s Ellen Woodard.

Burton, TW win in Region 1D

J.I. Burton posted a 5-1 win over Grundy and Thomas Walker topped Rural Retreat by the same score in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D girls tennis team tournament on Wednesday.

Burton and Thomas Walker will play for the regional title on Tuesday at Emory & Henry College.