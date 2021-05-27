 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REGIONAL BRIEFS: John Battle's doubles team among postseason tennis winners on Wednesday
0 comments

REGIONAL BRIEFS: John Battle's doubles team among postseason tennis winners on Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Battle logo

PREP TENNIS

Battle duo wins doubles crown

The John Battle High School duo of Peyton Mumpower and Briggs Crabtree turned in a gutsy performance in winning the Region 1D/2D boys tennis doubles title on Wednesday in Marion.

After a 6-0, 6-3 triumph over a Marion pairing in the semifinals, the Trojan tandem posted a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 over Quintin Smith and Devin Hoover of Gate City to take the title.

Mumpower and Crabtree will compete in the state semifinals on June 10 in Blacksburg.

Jennings wins Region 2D title

Amelia Jennings of Gate City posted a 6-1, 6-2 win over Graham’s Ann Gray-Perdue in the finals of the Region 2D singles tournament on Wednesday in Bluefield.

Jennings had advanced with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Marion’s Ellen Woodard.

Burton, TW win in Region 1D

J.I. Burton posted a 5-1 win over Grundy and Thomas Walker topped Rural Retreat by the same score in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D girls tennis team tournament on Wednesday.

Burton and Thomas Walker will play for the regional title on Tuesday at Emory & Henry College.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts